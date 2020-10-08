Game: McEachern (2-3) at Milton (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 48, Milton 7 (Nov. 19, 1999)
All-time series: McEachern leads 2-1
Prediction: McEachern 20, Milton 17
McEachern junior safety Victor Okafor plays much bigger than he looks.
His 5-foot-9 frame may be a disadvantage when it comes to getting Division I attention — he has yet to get any offers — but that could change once scouts start noticing him on the field.
In the first four games of the season, Okafor has averaged 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and had a sack two weeks ago against Hillgrove.
He’s also used as a short-yardage running back on offense.
“We’re hoping that recruiting picks up for him,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “He has the ability to play on Saturday. He just has to convince someone that he can play, and he’s putting together a heck of a resume.”
Okafor and the McEachern defense stepped up last week following a disappointing loss to Powder Springs rival Hillgrove by helping the Indians survive an 8-7 decision over Newton at home. Okafor was among the leaders.
The Indians hope that carries over into tonight’s game at Milton.
“He has an understanding and a better feel for the game,” Stephens said of Okafor. “He understands what he is supposed to do. He understands offenses and can read his keys. He’s making plays.”
Okafor’s football IQ allows Stephens to use him in a variety of ways such as playing in coverage or help stacking the box. He can also play out of the perimeter and in the flats and blitz off the edge.
“The thing about Victor that I appreciate is that he plays the game that is meant to be played,” Stephens said. “He plays hard and physical. He’s consistent. Everyday, he comes to practice, and you know what you’re going to get out of him.”
While McEachern may have found its leader on defense, it is still undecided on who will lead the offense from under center. Bryce Archie started at quarterback in the first four games before switching to Reece Kingeter last week against Newton.
Kingeter’s touchdown run with less than 3 minutes to play in the game was McEachern’s lone score last week. Johmanuel Arnold’s touchdown on the 2-point conversion put the Indians in front.
Stephens has yet to announce the starter against Milton.
