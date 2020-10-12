Former Marietta High School standout Azeez Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after his impressive performance against Tennessee on Saturday.
Ojulari finished with five tackles, including two sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble it the Bulldogs' 44-21 win.
Early in the third quarter, and trailing 21-17, the redshirt sophomore made a momentum-turning play with a strip sack and then he recovered the fumble. The turnover led to a field goal to pull Georgia within one.
Ojulari's second sack forced a Tennessee punt, and the Bulldogs scored on the ensuing drive to go up 30-21. He was the anchor of a defense that allowed only 14 points and 214 yards of total offense.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker/defensive lineman has started all three games and he is third on the team with 13 tackles, first in sacks (3), tackles for loss (6) and quarterback hurries (11).
Ojulari was selected as a preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's top linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.