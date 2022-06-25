MARIETTA -- Saturday morning Azeez Ojulari was introduced as a Marietta Blue Devils' legend.
Trying to live up to that standard, he stood amongst 125 young football players ready to host the first Azeez Ojulari Elite Football Camp at Northcutt Stadium, give back to his alma mater and put his new students on a path that might someday lead them to where Ojulari currently sits, the NFL.
The second-year New York Giants linebacker, and former Georgia Bulldog, said the idea for the camp came easily.
"We thought about it," he said. "It's my hometown and its a chance to give back to the kids. This is where I started and its all about helping them get better."
From 9 a.m. to noon, Ojulari was joined by his brother B.J., another former Blue Devil and linebacker at LSU who will soon join him in the NFL, members of the Marietta coaching staff and players, put players aged 7-12 through the paces to help them prepare for their upcoming fall schedule.
For Ojulari, it was a special homecoming that brought back a lot of memories from his playing days, although with a few exceptions. One was the camp was being held on the now three-year old artificial surface. The last time Ojulari played at Northcutt, it was still a grass field. Despite that, he, along with his brother, and teammates Arik Gilbert, Rashad Torrance, Harrison Bailey and Ramel Keyton, helped the Blue Devils football program return to being one of the area's top programs.
"The field is lovely, it's really nice," he said. "(But getting the program back) was the realization of all the hard work. For me and my brother, helping turn around the team is what I dreamed of."
After a successful career at Georgia where he was second team All-SEC and MVP of the Peach Bowl in his final season, Ojulari was the second round pick of the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact. In his first season he played in all 17 games with 13 starts. He was third among all rookies with eight sacks and finished the year with 49 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss.
Now, he said he is ready for a bigger, more dominant season in Year 2 now that he understands what it means to be an NFL player, and a New Yorker.
"It's so fast (in New York)," said Ojulari, who will report to training camp on July 26. "Everything is so tight. It's not spread out like it is here in Marietta, but my whole goal is to keep getting better.
"I just want to win. Right now its all conditioning, but I'm ready to go and be a team leader for my guys."
