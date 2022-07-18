ATLANTA – Former Marietta High School standout and former four-star prospect BJ Ojulari is turning heads entering his junior season at LSU.
In his first two years with the Tigers, Ojulari has had 71 tackles and 11 sacks. And after leading all defensive linemen with 55 tackles in 2021, Ojulari has emerged as a leader for a defense that allowed 379.3 yards per game last fall.
Like his older brother Azeez Ojulari, a former Georgia and current New York Giants linebacker, BJ Ojulari is becoming a household name in the conference, and garnering potential NFL interest. He said he and his brother, beyond their family bond, have a football-based relationship where they analyze and critique each other’s performances, two or three times a week during the fall.
He said the impact his brother has had on his game is something he is thankful for.
“Azeez has been a great mentor to me,” Ojulari said at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “(Azeez) set the (Giants) rookie sack record, and is just making it harder for me just to chase him, but as brothers, that’s what we’ve been doing our whole life, so I’m proud of him.”
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Ojulari said his greatest strides since playing as a true freshman, took place on the mental side of the game.
He also said becoming more vocal on the field was a focus last season, and that learning to play in road environments in the SEC took time. Now, he emphasizes signal reception and cross-field communication when playing in hostile environments.
“For me, I just want to be more vocal in my junior year,” Ojulari said. “I know I lead by example, but I want to be more vocal on the defensive end. I just want to be that dominant player that I need to be to help my team win.”
New LSU coach Brian Kelly said Ojulari has represented the progream as a student-athlete representative in the NCAA forums and in student-athlete interactions on campus. Through his interactions with him, understands Ojulari’s character, independent of talent, which is enough to elevate him from other college players.
“His character, how he handles himself in the classroom, he's a leader,” Kelly said.
Specifically, Ojulari said he appreciates Kelly’s effort to give the team opportunities for more self-accountability, and that accountability is ultimately what can help LSU return to championship level. Trust is central to the junior’s aims of certifying the team’s goals.
“As a person he’s what you want to represent your program,” Kelly said. “He’s a leader, I could say more about the integrity and character that he has. I could talk more about the person than the actual player.”
Wide receiver Jack Bech said Ojulari’s presence alongside other defensive ends like Maason Smith and Ali Gaye, gives the Tigers one of the most “stacked” lines in the country.
“We have a really good defense this year, and so playing alongside them and practicing against them everyday, it’s just iron sharpens iron,” Bech said. “It’s really just helping the whole team get better.”
Ojulari said he has an additional source of inspiration entering his third year. Hailing from Georgia and playing out-of-state, he said watching the Bulldogs win the national championship in the 2021 season had a lasting impression.
He said that although he was happy for the friends he has playing for the Bulldogs, that his ultimate goal is to bring equivalent accolades to Death Valley. In those efforts, Ojulari said he can continue to establish a legacy outside of his brother’s, an opportunity he said was integral in him choosing LSU over Georgia during recruitment.
Even amidst LSU’s coaching change, Ojulari said his goal of adding conference and national championships remains unphased. He said the team’s mentality under Kelly is as strong as ever.
“The expectation at LSU has always been for us to win every game that we play, so expectations are still high, they haven’t been watered down at all,” Ojulari said. “A lot of people are saying this is a (rebuilding) year, but we have a lot of guys coming back with a lot of experience. If you come to LSU, you’re going to have the opportunity to win an SEC title or a national championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.