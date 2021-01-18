Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is leaving school and heading to the NFL.
After finishing his college career with a 20-2 record with the Buckeyes and leading them to this season's national championship game, the former Harrison High School standout made the expected decision on Monday, releasing a lengthy statement on Twitter.
"My path to The Ohio State University was not a direct one, but I could not have asked for a better final destination. I knew this was a special place the moment I stepped on campus. I was overwhelmed by, not only the way the football team welcomed me, but the student body and the city of Columbus as a whole.
"Buckeye Nation, you immediately adopted me as your own and for that I am forever grateful. It has been the honor of my life to wear the Scarlet and Gray and represent The Ohio State University.
"God blessed me with the greatest support system anyone could have. My parents have sacrificed any and everything to put me in a position to follow my dreams. I can never truly repay them, but I hope I've made them proud. I will continue to strive daily to be a "light on the hill," as I was raised. My sisters serve as my motivation and inspire me daily. They keep me grounded and for them there is nothing I wouldn't do. I love you guys.
"Coach (Ryan) Day, I can't thank you enough for believing in me. You allowed me to come in, compete and earn your respect, along with the respect of my teammates. You helped me become a better quarterback, and more importantly, a better man. It has been a privilege to call you coach.
"To all the coaches, strength staff, football support team, and trainers, thank you for your dedication and hard work to build this successful program. Your selflessness put us in a position to perform at our best every time we stepped out on the field. I will miss you all.
"To my teammates, I will miss you more than you know. I hope I have made the same inpact on you that you have made on me. The bonds we formed these last two years will last a lifetime, in you. I will always have brothers.
"Growing up, my dream was to one day play the game that I love at the highest level. Now, thanks to God's grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in a position to turn that dream into reality. And for that reason, I am foregoing my senior year and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."
"Thank you Buckeye Nation."
Fields transferred to Ohio State after his freshman year at Georgia. He quickly earned the starting quarterback's job and posted two of the best seasons in Buckeyes history. This year, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound Fields was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for the second time. He finished the shortened season with 2,100 passing yards 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 383 yards and five TDs.
In leading OSU to the College Football Playoffs for the second time, Fields threw six touchdown passes against Clemson and was the Sugar Bowl MVP.
As a sophomore in 2019, he threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with running for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fields is projected as a top-5 pick in April's draft, depending on which mock draft is read, he is expected to be selected somewhere between the second and seventeenth selection. Potential teams projected include the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.
Fields is the second Cobb County member of the Buckeyes to make the decision to go to the NFL in two days. Sunday, former Sprayberry High School standout Trey Sermon announced his decision.
Sermon ran for an Ohio State and Big Ten championship game record 331 yards against Northwestern, and then had 193 yards in the national semifinal of the CFP against Clemson.
Sermon is expected to be a second or third day selection.
