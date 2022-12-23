Jeremy Hecklinski's 2022 season really began with the 2021 playoffs.
After former Walton quarterback Zak Roszman was injured in the opening round, Hecklinski, who had been platooning with Roszman, took over under center full-time and helped the Raiders go on a run to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
In three playoff games, Hecklinski threw for 840 yards and eight touchdowns, and the momentum he created in the postseason carried over to this year.
Hecklinski opened the season by throwing for a single-game team-record 425 yards and four touchdowns against Mill Creek in the Corky Kell Classic and never looked back. For the year, Hecklinski completed 64% of his passes for 3,520 yards and 37 touchdowns, against only 12 interceptions. He also ran for five touchdowns.
For his efforts, Hecklinski was named the 2022 Cobb County Football Offensive Player of the Year by the county's coaches.
The junior, who recently committed to Wake Forest, said finally getting to play full-time was the key in last year's playoffs and, then, during the 2022 season, and he knew he had the talented players around him to make it work.
Following the opener against Mill Creek, Hecklinski had 216 yards and three touchdowns against Brookwood, then went 10-for-10 for 355 yards and three touchdowns -- including setting Walton records for the longest touchdown pass twice with 88- and 98-yard strikes -- against Pope.
"I knew we were going to do big things this year," Hecklinski said. "Those first three games, we really started gelling. Against North Paulding, we got into a shootout. We had the ball 10 times and scored nine. It's what can happened when we're surrounded by a lot of great athletes."
Hecklinski's season came full circle when Walton traveled to Buford for the second round of this year's playoffs. Coach Daniel Brunner has seen his quarterback do a lot of great things over the last couple of years, but there may be one play that stands out a little bit above the others.
"There are too many plays," Brunner said. "He seems to make at least one throw a game where you know there aren't many people in the world that could do that, but the fourth-down play against Buford..."
Following a fake-punt attempt in which there were offsetting penalties, Brunner still decided to go for it on fourth-and-6 from the Buford 44-yard line. Hecklinski hit Ayden Jackson over the middle on a slant and Jackson took it the rest of the way for a touchdown.
It was the score that sealed the upset of a consensus top-10 team in the national rankings.
"(Hecklinski) threw a beautiful ball through a tight window under pressure," Brunner said. "It's a throw not many people can make."
Now, Hecklinski will turn his attention to 2023. With one more season to go, he has a couple goals that he wants to achieve. He said he wants to go out and perform at a high level and be sound. On occasion, he said he tries to do a little too much, and he plans on reeling that in.
Plus, there is one other thing on top of his list.
"We're just looking to win that state championship," Hecklinski said.
