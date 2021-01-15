Malachi Singleton is a unique talent.
The North Cobb quarterback can beat a team with his legs. He can beat a team with his arm, and he's working on being able to beat at team with his brains.
The last two traits started to become apparent during the 2020 season.
"The game is starting to slow down," Singleton said. "I'm getting better at reading defenses and making the right calls."
Considering that Singleton is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore, that has to be a terrifying thought for opposing defensive coordinators, as that means he has two more seasons to continue to hone his craft.
"He's a keeper," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said.
Singleton has also assumed the title of team leader, something that cannot be underestimated just because he was still an underclassman.
"When he walks on the field, the guys all get an inch taller," Queen said. "When he is in the huddle, they all get more pep in their step."
Singleton helped lead North Cobb to a 10-2 record, as well as its first region title since 2013 and only the fifth in program history. His breakout season included him completing 127 of 193 passes for 1,619 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran 191 times for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns.
For his efforts, Singleton is the 2020 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Football Offensive Player of the Year.
Coming off a freshman season in which he ran for 588 yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing for only 299 yards, Singleton had just enough tape for colleges to get a taste of his potential. He came into this season with offers from Albany State and Georgia Tech.
After a year in which he led North Cobb to wins over three defending state champions in Buford, Harrison and Marietta, and a schedule that included nothing but 2019 playoff teams, other colleges have started to take notice. Singleton recently earned an offer from Georgia and has drawn interest from Florida, Ohio State and Auburn, among others.
However, with all the recent success, the last thing Singleton is doing is resting on his laurels.
"I have to get better, and I have lots of room to improve," he said. "This upcoming year, I really want to beat teams throwing the football. I can never be satisfied."
Queen said North Cobb's second-round loss to Lowndes left a bad taste in Singleton's mouth, and he can see that as a driving force to take care of unfinished business in 2021.
"He has to keep challenging himself," Queen said. "He's won championships at every level he's played. I expect him to keep working toward another."
While his focus is forward, Singleton said he is grateful for the opportunity he got to play during a season witch brought all kinds of challenges because of a global pandemic. It is one he will not forget anytime soon.
"It was such a crazy year," Singleton said. "The thing I'll remember most, though, is the bonds with my teammates. COVID-19 made us come together and made us better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.