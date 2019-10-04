SMYRNA -- On a warm and humid night, North Paulding controlled Campbell on offense and defense, cruising to a 37-6 victory.
The Wolfpack scored on their first six possessions of the game to build a 37-0 advantage midway through he third quarter. Campbell was unable to contain a balanced Wolfpack offense that racked up 195 yards rushing and 157 yards passing.
The Spartans opened the game on offense with a 14-yard scamper by Jawon Boyd. What momentum gained by that play was halted four plays later when the Wolfpack defense stood up Spartan quarterback Nate Lyons on fourth-and-1.
Taking over at the Spartans 43-yard line, North Paulding struck three plays later when Xavier Crockett ran 21 yards for the game’s first points.
On the next drive, North Paulding’s offense struck again with a four-play, 50-yard drive that was capped by another Crockett scoring run.
Late in the second quarter, a long punt return by Jarod Ray set up the Wolfpack at Campbell’s 36-yard line. Two plays later, Quarterback Kyle Bird kept the ball on a zone read and rumbled 18 yards to put the Wolfpack up 23-0. North Paulding recovered the ensuing onside kick, and on third-and-10, Bird threw a 45-yard pass to Tanner Bentley, pushing the lead to 30-0 at halftime.
“I told them before the game, you’ve got to have amnesia, you have to forget when you make a mistake because what purpose does it serve to dwell on a mistake when we’ve got another play coming up,” DeCristofaro said. “We’ve got to change that mentality because bad things are going to happen. How do we react to it, that’s what counts.”
The Spartans finally broke through on offense in the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was finished with a 29-yard run by Boyd. Having switched to the triple-option mid-season, Campbell finished with 132 yards rushing, including five runs of 10 yards or more.
Campbell (0-5), starts region play at Pebblebrook next Friday.
“It doesn’t help that we had a week off last week and five starters decided it wasn’t important to be here, and they sat on the bench with us tonight,” DeCristofaro said. “There has to be a culture change, and that starts with me setting the tone and what the expectation is. It’s doing what you’re asked to do and if you can’t do that you won’t be a part of this.”
