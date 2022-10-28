POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove struggled to contain a potent North Paulding offense as it fell 26-10 to the Wolfpack on Friday night Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
North Paulding (6-3, 2-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) finished the game with 471 total yards of offense, led by quarterback Boone Anderson, who finished the game going 18-for-27 for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
Hillgrove (2-7, 0-3) was held to 164 yards.
The win put North Paulding into second in the region, with next week's game against Marietta determining the region championship. Meanwhile, Hillgrove’s postseason fate lies in the hands of its matchup against archrival McEachern next week.
“We get to play our bitter rival at home next week,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “The winner gets to go to the playoffs, and it’ll be a lot of fun.”
Quarterback Toryn Wilkins finished the night going 9-for-19 for 58 yards, while Sean Snow Jr. led the Hawks' offense with 11 carries for 123 yards.
“It was an extremely physical game,” DeShon said. “I think our kids played well being physical and did a good job matching what they wanted to do. We just don’t create enough explosive plays on offense to be the top-tier team. Our defense keeps us in it. It’s kind of been the same story every game. We play good defense, but can’t score enough. We’re just young on that side of the ball.”
Jaylen Poe got North Paulding’s first score of the night on the Wolfpack’s first possession, with a 6-yard run into the end zone. The kick by Tyler Nier was good, and North Paulding was up 7-0 with 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Zach Wieder put Hillgrove on the board on its next drive with a 43-yard field goal to cut the score to 7-3.
On the ensuing drive, North Paulding drove the ball 80 yards in 12 plays. Anderson connected with Ajax Anderson for a 7-yard touchdown pass to make the 13-3 lead after a failed extra-point attempt by Nier.
Things looked promising for Hillgrove, as it found the end zone late in the second quarter when Tyler Green leaped over the North Paulding defensive line for the 2-yard touchdown. The score was 13-10 with 1:32 remaining in the half, but the Wolfpack were not done.
North Paulding added another touchdown four plays later, with Anderson connecting with Owen Dupree for a 65-yard touchdown pass. The Wolfpack opted to go for two, but failed, making the score 19-10 going into the half.
North Paulding’s final score came on its opening possession in the third quarter. It marched its way 76-yards down the field, highlighted by a 41-yard pass from Anderson to Javarius George, and Poe capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.