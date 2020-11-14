DALLAS -- Jaylen Poe scored on a 5-yard run with 6 minutes to play to lift North Paulding to a 35-28 victory over Hillgrove in Region 3AAAAAAA play Friday night.
North Paulding (2-7, 1-3) had 306 yards of total offense, and controlled the time of possession throughout as it earned its first region win of the season.
“We played a bunch of snaps defensively and got a little worn down,” Hillgrove coach Byron Slack said.
North Paulding started fast and took a 3-0 lead on an Ethan Sanchez 21-yard field goal.
With 2:04 left in the first quarter Cameron Cook ran in a 4-yard touchdown to give the Wolfpack a 10-0 lead to close out the quarter. Cook finished the game with 50 rushing yards.
“We talked all week about playing with confidence and I feel like they came out and did just that,” North Paulding coach Don Starks said.
Early in the second quarter, the Hawks (5-3, 1-3) were pinned deep at their 5-yard line when the Wolfpack defense forced a safety to move out front 12-0.
“I thought we competed tonight,” Starks said. “Defensively I thought they just kept competing and did what they needed to do to be successful.”
Then the teams began trading scores.
Jawon Garner got the Hawks on the board after he intercepted Kyle Bird’s pass and returned it 24-yards for a touchdown.
Hillgrove took its first lead in the second quarter when quarterback Chase McCravy ran 52 yards for a touchdown to go up 14-12.
North Paulding responded with a 68-yard touchdown run by Bird putting the Wolfpack back up 18-14.
McCravy found Reggie Givhan for an 8-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the quarter to go up 21-18 at the half.
Eight minutes into the third quarter Bird threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Rhodes and put the Wolfpack back ahead 25-21. Bird ended the night with 113 yards passing and ran for 125 yards.
Sanchez stretched the lead to 28-21 with a 26-yard field goal with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks tied the game at 28 after McCravey completed a 40-yard pass to Cayden Lee for a touchdown. McCravey threw for 127 yards and ran for 85 yards in the game.
“Offensively I thought they did a good job sustaining drives,” Starks said. “Hillgrove has a good football team and we just made one more play than they did.”
Slack said that his team missed some big plays offensively and also gave up some big plays defensively.
“We made some mistakes we could not overcome, which is natural this time of year,” he said. “You can’t make some of the mistakes we made and expect to win.”
Starks said his team will work on cleaning up those mistakes next week so they can finish their season strong.
“We want to finish out strong,” he said. “We need to go into our last game and put a complete game together because we have not done that in a while.”
