CUMMING — North Forsyth took advantage of Kennesaw Mountain straight from kickoff as the Raiders opted for the squib kick to get the game underway. The Mustangs muffed the arching kick and Tyler Hogan recovered it for the Raiders.
Two minutes later, Jared Lucero ran for 12 yards to score North Forsyth’s first touchdown and the Raiders went on to rout Kennesaw Mountain 35-3 on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain was in position to tie the score after recovering a muffed punt deep in North territory, but Jumel Lewis, intercepted Mustangs’ quarterback Luke Staggs on the 1-yard line.
The Raiders constructed a 99-yard drive featuring a short pass from Brady Meitz that turned into a 43-yard play thanks to Anthony Herock’s run after the catch. Jared Lucero and Patrick Corrigan ground out yards until Corrigan eventually finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
On the following, kickoff North Forsyth tried to catch Kennesaw Mountain off-guard again with the squib kick, but the Mustangs returned it to the Raiders’ 14-yard line, where they had to settle for a 21-yard field goal.
North Forsyth got the ball back with just over a minute left before halftime. A big run from Lucero set up Meitz to pass for an easy 5-yard touchdown to make it 21-3 with just 17 seconds left in the half.
North received the ball to start the second half and extended the lead when Corrigan punched in the touchdown on fourth-and-1 to go up 28-3.
A bad snap on a Kennesaw Mountain punt in the fourth quarter allowed the North Forsyth offense to take the field on the Mustangs’ 15-yard line. August Watkins scored on a 12-yard run to bring the score to 35-3.
After the game North Forsyth coach Robert Craft emphasized how important a quick start was to his team’s momentum in the game.
“We got after it right away with the opening kickoff and the offense going to put the ball down right away,” he said. “A big emphasis for us was how we wanted to finish the first half and start the second half, and so we did both of them with scores.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.