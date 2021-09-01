KENNESAW -- After running for 224 yards and scoring five touchdowns in North Cobb's 40-21 win over Milton last week, Malachi Singleton was named the Georgia High School Football Daily Player of the Week.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback was given the award Wednesday, after leading the Warriors to their first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1959.
“It means a lot,” Singleton said. “It’s one of my goals to go out there and perform the best I can every time, so to get recognized for it, it makes me happy that hard work is paying off.”
The junior already has 11 college offers, including from Georgia, Georgia Tech and Auburn, but he said he has been getting more attention after his performance last Friday, which was televised on ESPN2.
“My phone has been blowing up, especially today,” Singleton said. “Coaches can text me now, so it’s been going crazy.”
Some of those new schools Singleton has been hearing from include Penn State, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Alabama.
Singleton, along with North Cobb coach Shane Queen, both gave credit to the rest of the team for the quarterback's recognition.
“It’s not just an individual award,” Queen said, “It’s a team award.
“I’m very proud of this football team and what you have done, and Malachi, thank you for bringing recognition to our program.”
After the first two weeks of play, Singleton leads Cobb County in rushing yards with 278 yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries. He is 30-of-49 passing for the season, with 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Singleton’s parents, Carlo and Margaret, were in attendance to watch their son receive the award, along with Singleton’s teammates.
“This type of talent does not come around that much,” Carlo Singleton said, “so I’m very thankful that I get to be a part of it. It’s so exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.