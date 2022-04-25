KENNESAW — The first Arkansas football game North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton attended, he couldn’t understand the cheer the crowd was saying.
It didn’t take long for him to learn the “Woo pig sooie,” hog call, and he proved Monday he has already mastered the phrase. He and his family expect to say it a lot after the 6-foot-1, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback picked the Razorbacks, over other finalists Georgia, Central Florida and Miami in front of his family and friends in the North Cobb Arena on Monday.
“It was the relationships I build with all the coaches,” he said about his decision. “They showed they really wanted me.”
Singleton said he made his final decision about two or three weeks ago and told the Arkansas coaching staff he was going to commit to the Razorbacks last Monday. He took a final visit to Fayetteville over the weekend just for good measure.
Singleton said it was good to make his decision, so he can concentrate on his upcoming senior season, which he and his teammates believe they have unfinished business to take care of.
“It feels like a relief off my shoulders,” he said. “This team is so motivated. I’ve never seen a team work harder than this. We’ve been knocked out of the playoffs in the second round the last two seasons and we’re all back with a chip on our shoulders.”
During his senior season, he said all the Arkansas coaches want him to do is have fun, and continue his current trajectory.
“All they’ve said is be the best you can,” Singleton said.
He also had offers from more than another dozen Power 5 schools including Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Fla., North Carolina State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Other Power 5s that had shown interest included Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Ohio State.
“A true dual-threat quarterback that has a knack for making big plays,” said Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. “Looks almost like a linebacker with his thicker build, but is equipped with a strong, rather accurate arm. Has plenty of experience running RPOs and is the type of quarterback that’s a threat to score almost anytime he calls his own number as he’s difficult to bring down both in the box and out in the open field.
“Pocket awareness a strength at this stage in his development as his internal clock will bail him out of trouble more times than not. Shows some touch on his deep shots and understands how to step into throws in order to generate velocity.”
As a junior, the Region 3AAAAAAA Player of the Year had a true breakout season completing 168 of 225 passes for 2,348 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The four-star recruit also ran for 1,037 yards and 25 more touchdowns while leading the Warriors to their second straight region title and a 10-2 record.
Some highlight performances from the 2021 season included completing 18 of 20 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 123 yards on 22 carries with two more scores in the region title game against Marietta.
Singleton spread the ball to six different receivers and was 19-of-21 attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns against North Gwinnett, and he ran for 204 yards and five touchdowns in a nationally televised game against Milton, which came into the game as the No. 1 team in the state.
Ivins compared Singleton to former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, however North Cobb coach Shane Queen has said there are more similarities to another high-profile quarterback from the area.
“He is one of those generational talents,” Queen said last season. “(Former Harrison High School standout and current Chicago Bears quarterback) Justin Fields. That’s as close as it gets (for comparison).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.