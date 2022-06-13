North Cobb's Malachi Singleton (3) jumps across the goal line against Roswell during their GHSA AAAAAAA second round playoff game Friday, November 19, 2021 at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw. (Photo: Will Fagan)
North Cobb's Malachi Singleton has been selected to compete in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles at the end of the month.
Anthony Stalcup, file
North Cobb's Malachi Singleton is joining some elite company.
That elite company is not only with some of Cobb County's best quarterbacks, but those on the national stage, too.
Singleton, who committed to Arkansas earlier this spring, was selected to compete in the Elite 11 Finals, a competition that brings together the top 20 quarterbacks in the class of 2023 to determine who is considered to be the best of the best.
The showcase will take place from June 28-30 in Los Angeles at the end of the month.
The Elite 11 showcase was created by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer in 1999 and has had a reputation in determining future success. Twelve of the last 13 quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy attended the Elite 11 Finals, or an Elite 11 regional.
That success had continued at the professional level, as 15 of the top 20 NFL quarterbacks in 2019 either attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 regional.
Singleton is coming off a season in which he completed nearly 75% of his passes for 2,348 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,097 yards and 25 more touchdowns.
"I'm so proud of him," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. "Everybody thought he was a running quarterback. Malachi is an athletic quarterback, but he showed how much he improved (last season)."
Singleton is the fourth Cobb County quarterback to compete in the Elite 11 Finals. Former Marietta quarterbacks Anthony Jennings and Harrison Bailey were invited in 2011 and 2019, respectively. Former Harrison standout and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won the 2017 competition, defeating the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Matt Corral and Joe Milton.
Queen said he expects Singleton to have success once he gets to Los Angeles.
"Malachi doesn't do anything unless it's 100%," Queen said. "I expect him to go out there and win."
Singleton is the only quarterback from Georgia to make the finals this year, but he will likely try to follow in the footsteps of some of the rest of the state's finest, including Jake Fromm (2016), Deshaun Watson (2013), Aaron Murray and Zach Mettenberger (2008) and D.J. Shockley (2000).
