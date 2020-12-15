North Cobb wide receiver Christian Moss is heading to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound three-star recruit recently announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Twitter.
"BIG shoutout to coach Queen and coach Clark for investing in me and believing in me, helping me become the player that I am today and allowing me to make a big impact on the field," Moss tweeted.
"It all paid off in the end and I am very blessed to be in the position I am in. I'm very thankful for my teammates for making this one of the best experiences ever and the history and memories that we made this year.
"With that being said... I am committed to THE Virginia Tech University."
Moss had a breakout senior season in 2020, finishing with 50 receptions for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. Three times, he had more than 100 yards receiving in a game.
Moss caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Hillgrove, 10 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown against Harrison and 11 receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns against Buford.
Moss chose Virginia Tech over other offers, including Football Championship Subdivision programs Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri State, Bryant and Gardner-Webb.
North Cobb coach Sane Queen said Moss is the type of player who went to work and did everything right to earn the scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.
"He grew 2 inches and put on 15 pounds in the offseason," Queen said. "He has a 3.6 GPA. Every day, he ran every rep. When the first-team defense was on the field for practice, he was running reps on the scout team helping to make everyone better."
Moss joins a Virginia Tech recruiting class with two other wide receivers, and a loaded freshman roster of five others. He is one of only two players of those eight to be taller than 6-2.
Queen believes Virginia Tech will be a good fit for Moss.
"With his size, he will create mismatches," Queen said. "With his speed, he'll be able to stretch the defenses."
