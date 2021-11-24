Roswell's Nykahi Davenport (14) is hit by North Cobb's Grayson Hodges (44) and Joshua Josephs (17) during their GHSA AAAAAAA second round playoff game Friday, November 19, 2021 at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw. (Photo: Will Fagan)
North Cobb's Joshua Josephs (17) celebrates a sack against Milton during their game Friday, August 27, 2021 at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw. (Photo: Will Fagan)
After spending his high school career donning the orange shade of North Cobb’s jerseys, he will be wearing a slightly lighter shade next fall. Josephs announced earlier this week he would be continuing his football career at Tennessee.
Josephs, a four-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 19 edge rusher in Georgia and state's No. 28 player overall for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.
During the 2021 season, Josephs helped lead North Cobb to back-to-back region championships for the first time in the program’s history. Through the first round of the playoffs, he had 104 tackles and six sacks.
Josephs consistently had a nose for the ball and was one of the leaders of the defense that allowed only 17.5 points per game and posted two shutouts.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Josephs chose Tennessee over 26 other offers, including Michigan, Penn State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Central Florida and West Virginia
“I felt like I was at home every time I was (in Knoxville), and they treated me well,” Josephs said. “I mesh with all the coaches. They are all amazing people.”
Josephs is Tennessee's 15th commit for the class of 2022, but its first edge defender. He will be joining a program that is in a rebuilding phase under first-year coach Josh Heupel.
“I (have) faith in him, and he is turning the program around," Josephs said.
“I am looking forward to the fans and playing in that atmosphere every Saturday. (I’m excited to be) moving on with life, going off to college, new relationships and stuff like that.”
