The hybrid defensive back is becoming a vital part of many defensive schemes.
North Cobb’s Nasir Howell will be filling that role for North Dakota State after the senior committed to play for the Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse last week.
Howell said the Bison’s coaches recruited him for his ability to play multiple positions.
“They want me to play corner, safety and nickel. They said that my versatility was a big factor,” Howell said. “Being able to move around from position to position, I’d say that’s my biggest thing. Knowing I can go from safety to corner to nickel, then being able to go from inside receiver to outside receiver as well.”
Howell’s 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame helped him take down ball-carriers for 22 solo tackles in 2019. He also snagged two interceptions.
Family means a lot to Howell, and he opened his commitment message on Twitter by thanking his father for being a role model.
He said North Dakota State’s commitment to family played the most significant role in why he chose to commit to the Bison.
“I chose NDSU because of the relationships that I have with the coaches,” Howell said. “I saw that it was a family atmosphere with the coaches. They texted my dad ‘Happy Father’s Day’ on Father’s Day. I knew they weren’t only recruiting me, but they also were recruiting my dad as well.”
The North Dakota State football program is notorious for its die-hard fan base in Fargo, and Howell said the local city’s support is evident.
“I can’t wait to get up there. I did a virtual tour of the city, and I feel like the whole city, the whole town of Fargo, they’re behind the program at NDSU,” he said.
Ten other schools offered Howell, but he chose a North Dakota State team with an unmatched FCS championship pedigree. The Bison have won 36 straight games and eight of the last nine FCS national championships, including the last two.
“Knowing that they win the national championship every year, that was a big plus,” Howell said. “Just seeing that they’re willing to do what it takes every year to make it to the national championship.”
The defensive back plans on continuing a life in sports beyond his time as a Bison. Howell said he will be studying sports marketing to become either a sports agent or an athletic director upon graduation.
