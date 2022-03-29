Ben Hall became the featured running back at North Cobb last season.
He will look to do the same at the University of Michigan after committing to join the Wolverines in the fall of 2023.
Hall announced his commitment to the Big Ten Conference champion and College Football Playoff qualifier on social media Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Hall, considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports, chose Michigan over eight other Power Five programs -- Boston College, Purdue, Minnesota, South Carolina, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest. He also had offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
After running for a modest 104 yards as a sophomore in 2020, Hall became the Warriors' feature back as a junior, running 104 times for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. Hall also caught 12 passes for 110 yards and two more touchdowns.
Hall also proved himself as a lead blocker for quarterback Malachi Singleton, who ran for more than 1,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The latter is a big plus for Hall as he heads to the Big Ten, and North Cobb coach Shane Queen thinks it will be a good fit for Hall.
"They play physical up front," Queen said. "He is a well-rounded back. He can run it, catch it out of the backfield, block and he's good in pass protection."
Queen added that Hall is strong on the field, in the weight room and in the class room. He is part of the Warriors' 1,000-pound club, which combines the weights of the player's bench press, power lift and squat. Hall squats more than 500 pounds.
Hall, who had a 3.8 grade-point average, is one of two running back recruits committed to Michigan for the class of 2023, along with Michigan high school runner Cole Cabana.
Currently, the Wolverines have only sophomores on the roster at running back, including 2021 leading rusher Blake Corum, who had 952 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Donovan Edwards, who had a strong finish to the season.
