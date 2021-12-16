North Cobb's Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped to a Southeastern Conference rival Wednesday night.
The 6-foot, 180-pound four-star cornerback announced on social media that he had signed his National Letter of Intent with Texas A&M.
"Let’s do it !!! #GigEm," Groves-Killebrew tweeted.
Groves-Killebrew was rated as the No. 102 overall recruit, the No. 16 cornerback and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia for the class of 2022.
Groves-Killebrew had been committed to Georgia since May 2020, but he took an unofficial visit Texas A&M in June and an official visit with the program Oct. 9.
He chose the Aggies over 32 other Division I programs, including Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee, among others.
Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M were all jockeying to have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and Groves-Killebrew's commitment, along with the signing of Oconee County tight end Jake Johnson, helped put the Aggies on top in the early signing period.
Groves-Killebrew had 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions on the year before having his season cut short by injury. Groves-Killebrew ended his high school career at North Cobb after beginning it with three seasons at Brookwood.
With his signing, North Cobb finished Wednesday by sending six players to the Division I ranks. Along with Groves-Killebrew, the Warriors saw wide receivers De'Nylon Morrissette (Georgia), Sam Mbake (Arkansas) and Reggie Givhan (Charlotte), linebacker Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) and defensive back Andre Stewart (Kentucky) sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.