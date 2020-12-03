North Cobb and Whitefield Academy were potentially the biggest winners after Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines conducted a universal coin flip for the state quarterfinals Wednesday.
Hines' coin landed on tails, giving home-field advantage between potential like-seeded opponents to the teams on the top of the bracket. In games where the seeds are not equal, the higher-seeded team will be at home.
For Cobb County, five of its seven remaining playoff teams have a chance to match up with a like seed next week.
With a win over Lowndes, Region 3AAAAAAA champion North Cobb would be the top team in its portion of the bracket, and it would be at home next week against the winner between fellow No. 1 seed Milton and No. 2 Archer.
Whitefield is the No. 2 seed out of Region 2A private and, if it wins, would host No. 2 seed Athens Academy if the Spartans beat No. 1 seed Fellowship Christian.
The other county teams would be on the road against like seeds.
If Walton, the No. 2 seed from Region 3AAAAAA, beat Colquitt County, the Raiders would have to travel to No. 2 Roswell should the Hornets upset No. 1 Norcross.
Allatoona, the No. 1 seed from Region 6AAAAAA, would have to travel to top-seeded Westlake next week if both teams win Friday. The Buccaneers would be at home if it hosts Richmond Hill, a reversal from the 2019 semifinals, when they made the long trip to the Savannah suburb.
Sprayberry, the third seed from Region 6AAAAAA, would be on the road if third-seeded Evans upsets No. 1 Valdosta.
Harrison and North Cobb Christian do not have a scenario where they would matchup with like seeds in the quarterfinals.
If the Hoyas, the No. 3 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA, advance past Grayson, they would be on the road at either No. 2 North Gwinnett or No. 1 West Forsyth.
If the Eagles, the No. 2 seed from Region 7A private, beat No. 1 Wesleyan, then they would either travel to No. 1 Savannah Christian or host No. 3 seed St. Anne-Pacelli.
