KENNESAW — Turnovers and penalties plagued North Cobb in a 21-13 loss to Lowndes on Friday night at Emory Sewell Stadium in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
North Cobb (10-2) committed 16 penalties for 141 yards and turned the ball over three times. Lowndes (9-1) had nine penalties for 82 yards, but it did not turn the ball over.
“(Lowndes) just got the biggest Christmas present they have ever received because I felt like we gave the game away to them,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Nobody expected us to play with that group. I am just proud of our seniors. I just hurt for our seniors because they deserve better after their effort tonight. Our kids battled, and I am proud of that.”
Lowndes advanced to face Norcross in next week’s quarterfinal.
After a scoreless first quarter, North Cobb put the first points on the board with an eight-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Singleton to Christian Moss.
The Warriors initially went for and got the 2-point conversion, but a penalty for illegal formation negated the try, and North Cobb kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 6:29 to play before halftime.
The Warriors defense’ then forced a three-and-out on Lowndes’ next series, but a muffed punt set up the Vikings on the North Cobb 10-yard line. Jacurri Brown scored on the next play for a 7-all tie that held until halftime.
Lowndes gained 256 yards of total offense in the game.
North Cobb again took the lead with 39 seconds left in the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Trevor Lovett, but a missed extra point led to a 13-7 lead.
The Warriors’ defense again forced a three-and-out, but another muffed punt put the Vikings on the North Cobb 38 early in the fourth quarter. Brown again capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown run and a good extra point gave Lowndes its first lead of the game with 8:08 to play.
“Coach (Mitch) Henghold and the defense did a great job and kept us in the game,” Queen said. “They played their butts off against a team that no one gave us a chance against, and we should have won that football game. I thought we dominated them on both sides of the ball and, last week, (Lowndes) had 488 yards.”
The Vikings pushed the lead to 21-13 with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run. North Cobb drove the ball to the Lowndes 15-yard line on the subsequent drive, but it could not punch in the potential game-tying touchdown.
Singleton was a factor in 314 of North Cobb’s 349 total offensive yards. He had 28 carries for 157 yards and went 13-for-27 for 157 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.
“He is a special young man. He has 22 offers and he proved tonight why,” Queen said of the sophomore quarterback. “There is no game too big for him, and he always answers the call. He is going to win a lot of football games for us. Next year, we are going to be in this position again and, hopefully, we learn from this and don’t make the same mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.