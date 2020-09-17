Game: North Cobb (2-0) at Alpharetta (0-0) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Alpharetta 29, North Cobb 26 (Aug. 26, 2011)
All-time series: Alpharetta leads 2-0
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Alpharetta 21
Undefeated starts aren’t anything new for North Cobb.
This is the fifth straight season the Warriors have opened the year 2-0. In 2018, North Cobb opened on a six-game win streak before losing four in a row and failed to make the playoffs.
So, when North Cobb visits Alpharetta for a non-region contest Friday, Queen said he understands his team’s hot start is a matter of perspective.
“Starting 2-0 is better than going 0-2,” he said. “You’re happy for your players and for the community, but it’s short-lived because you have to get ready for the next game.
“You let your kids enjoy it for 12 hours, but that’s it. It’s time to get ready. You have to continue to prepare for the next opponent and be ready to execute when it’s Friday.”
Queen won’t have as much information on Alpharetta at his disposal like he’s used to. Friday’s matchup marks the season opener for the Raiders, who have been to the playoffs the last four years.
“We don’t have any film on these guys because they haven’t played a game, yet,” Queen said. “But, they’re a playoff team and a great opponent, so we know we’ll have our hands full. They’re very talented. They went 7-3 in the regular season last year. They have a successful new coach (Jason Kervin) who was the offensive coordinator at Hoover, so we’re watching film on what he did there to get a sense of what we might see.”
Queen and his staff are doing what they can to get the Warriors ready for tonight. The Warriors’ offense averaged 38 points in its two wins and has held opponents to 22 points.
Quarterback Malachi Singleton has gotten off to a fast start, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also run for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
He also has a pair of receivers who have been tough to cover in Christian Moss, who has 11 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and Tray Curry, who has caught only four balls, but they have gone for 148 yards and a score.
Learning never stops, however, and North Cobb continued working on fundamentals this week.
“We can’t totally prepare for Alpharetta, so we have to get better ourselves,” he said. “We have to make sure we get lined up the right way. We have to make sure we take care of the football and we have to make sure there are no turnovers and penalties.
“These guys are working hard, and it’s our job as coaches to put them in the best position to win Friday.”
