Game: Milton (1-0) at North Cobb (0-1), 7 p.m. ESPN2
Last meeting: North Cobb 17, Milton 14 (Oct. 18, 1991)
All-time series: Milton leads 5-1
Prediction: North Cobb 24, Milton 20
North Cobb has the players to defend its region title and make a deep playoff run.
It is a matter of keeping the foot on the gas once it has the lead.
The Warriors played a near flawless first half against defending Class AAAAAA state champion Buford last week and built a two-touchdown lead. One lackluster third quarter ended up being their downfall and had to settle for a 35-27 loss.
Two turnovers and a special teams mistake contributed to Buford scoring 28 unanswered points. North Cobb fought back in the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown but it wasn’t enough.
Friday the Warriors will host Milton, which went undefeated during the regular season before making a run to the state quarterfinals last season. The Eagles, who the Warriors haven’t played in 30 years, are also three years removed from a state championship.
With the extensive amount of talent on both teams, including quarterback Devin Farrell, who is committed to Virginia Tech, tight end Jack Nickel (Michigan State), and offensive linemen Brandon Best (Georgia Tech) and Maurice Clipper Jr. (Tennessee).
“We have to bounce back from a tough loss,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “In the first half, played error free. We have to come out strong in the second half. We have to relax and continue to play football. My job as a head coach is getting them prepared. We have a great group of seniors and we’re looking forward to bouncing back against Milton.”
Dual- threat quarterback Malachi Singleton, who is entertaining 11 offers that include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Auburn, threw for 235 yards. He also has two touchdown passes with one being an 80-yarder to Georgia commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew. But in the third quarter, Buford applied more pressure defensively, and it took too long for North Cobb to adjust.
To have success against Milton, Queen said North Cobb will have to take care of the football.
The Warriors also have to continue to take advantage of playmakers around Singleton that includes Reggie Givhan, who had 115 receiving yards last week, running back Ben Hall and wide receiver Sam Mbake.
