1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors took care of Alpharetta and are ready to take on North Gwinnett in the final non-region game of their schedule. De’Nylon Morrissette joined the lineup just in time to get in full tune with quarterback Malachi Singleton, and the receiver has not disappointed. It’s easy to see why he is a four-star recruit heading to Georgia.
2. Marietta Blue Devils.......................................................
The Blue Devils are one game away from completing their non-region goals — preparing themselves for region and postseason play by playing quality opponents, and remaining healthy. If Tyler Hughes, his high-flying receivers and improved offensive line get through the game against Brookwood unscathed, it looks like they will be primed and ready for the stretch drive.
3. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders had a bye week to try to figure out their tackling issues from their 51-35 loss to West Forsyth. Now, they have a chance to get back on track by facing former region rival Roswell. The Hornets have had Walton’s number over the last decade-plus, winning the last three and nine of the last 12. This would be a good game for the Raiders to get over that hump heading to region play.
4. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.......................................................
The Mustangs have turned a corner. After going winless two years ago, they are now in position to have an undefeated regular season. Kennesaw Mountain has already beaten the three teams that finished in front of it last season, leaving it with a final five game stretch of Lassiter, South Cobb, Pope, Wheeler and Osborne. The matchup against the Greyhounds could be for a region championship Oct. 15.
5. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
The Falcons slid a little bit this past week. A 14-14 tie against Class AAAA Riverdale kept them undefeated, but it showed they are still vulnerable in some areas. Pebblebrook will host North Atlanta this week in the final tuneup for Region 2AAAAAAA play, which will open at East Coweta on Oct. 8.
6. Harrison Hoyas................................................................
The Hoyas played Harrison football in the second half last week against Grayson and nearly came all the way back from a big first-half deficit. It showed the Hoyas can probably play with anybody if they do that for four quarters. They will test that theory Friday when they play another defending state champion, Class AAAA title-holder Marist, in the team’s final non-region game. Harrison will open region play at North Cobb on Oct. 8.
7. Allatoona Buccaneers.........................................................
The Buccaneers are back on the field Friday following an unexpected week off, after its game against Osborne last week was canceled. Allatoona can move to 2-1 in Region 6AAAAAA with a win and start its trek toward a showdown with Pope for the No. 2 seed. To do that, the Bucs will have to slow down new Wheeler quarterback Marcus Romain, who had the Wildcats’ offense on the move against Lassiter last week.
8. Pope Greyhounds............................................................
The Greyhounds chalked up another ‘W’ last week and will be looking for their first four-game winning streak since 2012 when they take on Wheeler after fall break. One thing they may want to work on during its double-bye is their run defense, after giving up 316 rushing yards to South Cobb’s Jonathan Simmons.
9. McEachern Indians................................................................
Just when you think the Indians are ready to take a big step forward, they take a step back. That seems to be the M.O. the last couple of years. One week, the offense plays well. One week, it’s the defense, but rarely have they happened at the same time.
10. Campbell Spartans........................................................
The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season when things got away from them against Roswell last week. However, the game was tied late in the second quarter, which may be something to continue to build on.
