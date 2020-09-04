MARIETTA -- North Cobb opened its season with a bang, scoring touchdowns on its first two plays from scrimmage, then went on to beat Sprayberry 48-30 on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
The Warriors (1-0) returned an interception for a touchdown, then converted another turnover into a touchdown one play later for a 27-3 lead in the first quarter.
Quarterback Malachi Singleton accounted for five touchdowns in the first half, while defensive back Montrel Jenkins returned two interceptions for touchdowns, also in the first half.
"It was great to get a jump-start like that," said North Cobb coach Shane Queen, beginning his 15th season at North Cobb. "I thought our kids came out fired up, but we didn't keep that intensity for four quarters, and that was what I talked to our kids about."
By halftime, the lead had grown to 48-17. Singleton had thrown for three scores and run for two more.
Singleton's first score was on a 40-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. On its next possession, North Cobb scored on the first play again, on an 85-yard pass from Singleton to Josiah Duarte with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
On Sprayberry's next offensive play, Jenkins intercepted a pass and ran it in from 20 yards out. Just 25 seconds later, Singleton scored from 8 yards out, and the rout was on.
"He's special," Queen said of the quarterback. "He's one of those guys who comes around every 10 to 15 years. When he has the ball in his hands, great things happen. He's a baller. He works hard, does the right things in the classroom."
Singleton threw for 152 yards, with touchdowns of 85 and 43 in the first half, and ran for 100 with three scores.
Sprayberry (0-1) scored the only two touchdowns of the second half to trim the final margin to 18 points.
"I think we got kind of sloppy," Queen said. "We tried to play some young kids, but they've got to step in and get quality reps. We can't give up 30 points. I thought we kind of got sloppy there at the end and had too many penalties and too many missed tackles, but it was a first game win, and we've got a few things to fix before we play Buford next week."
North Cobb finished with 13 penalties for 120 yards, with all but one flag coming in the first half.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic provided challenges for both coaches.
"Our kids have adapted," Queen said. "It has been a little bit tough, but just to get play football (Friday) has been special. They've had to sacrifice some things to be able to play the sport they love."
Vavra was not as diplomatic.
"Yeah, it's been extremely weird," Vavra said. "It's been the most challenging year of my coaching career."
Sprayberry senior running back Damarion Owens ran for 171 yards on 23 carries with two scores.
"He has one offer from Reinhardt," Vavra said. "It baffles me. He should be getting offers form everyone. The kid is legit. He is a Division I running back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.