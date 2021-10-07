1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors open Region 3AAAAAAA play against Harrison, on a streak of four straight games scoring 40 or more points. The Hoyas can play defense, and North Cobb can’t afford to look past them to next week’s big game against Walton. Another 40-point offensive performance would likely keep the Warriors on pace.
2. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders’ offense is nearly as explosive as North Cobb’s, as it is averaging right at 34 points per game, and like the Warriors, Walton does not want to get caught looking ahead to its head-to-head matchup next week. Take care of business against Hillgrove in the region opener and then get ready for a big-time matchup.
3. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs......................................................
The Mustangs are in position to finish the regular season 10-0 with South Cobb, Wheeler and Osborne left on the schedule. The other game left is Pope next week, which could potentially play out as the Region 6AAAAAA championship game.
4. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils Hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to North Paulding to open Region 3AAAAAAA play. It’s hard to figure out the Wolfpack, as they have lost to Roswell 45-10 and Newnan 42-17. However, one of their three wins came against Brookwood, which defeated Marietta two weeks ago. The Blue Devils will need to take their “A” game with them just to be sure.
5. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
If the Falcons are ready for prime time, and if have thoughts about winning Region 2AAAAAAA, they are going to have to start by beating East Coweta on Friday. Pebblebrook comes into the game averaging 39.4 points per game, and it will likely need that kind of an outing to come back home with a win.
6. Allatoona Buccaneers................................................................
The Buccaneers are only halfway through their double bye. Next week, they will return to the field against Sprayberry. It will be the first of three road games in Allatoona’s final four weeks of the season. The Bucs are allowing only 17.5 points per game, but that will likely need to be even better as the team reaches the stretch drive.
7. Harrison Hoyas................................................................
The Hoyas can play defense. Unfortunately, it hasn’t looked like it over the last month. Harrison doesn’t usually allow 50-point games like Marist produced, so the Hoyas will likely bring their best game Friday when they open Region 3AAAAAAA play at North Cobb. If the defense plays its best game, and the Hoyas get a little help, they could put a big wrench into things.
8. Pope Greyhounds............................................................
The Greyhounds get back on the field Friday to face Wheeler, a team coming off its first win and one that is playing better since quarterback Marcus Romain took over under center. Pope will try to either remain a half-game behind or take a half-game lead in the Region 6AAAAAA standings as it reaches Kennesaw Mountain week.
9. McEachern Indians................................................................
The Indians open the Region 2AAAAAAA schedule at home against Campbell. With only a five-team region, the winner of this game will have a huge leg up in securing a possible playoff spot. McEachern comes in losers of two in a row and four of its last five. It can’t afford a misstep against the Spartans
10. Campbell Spartans........................................................
The Spartans won their first three games by comfortable margins before being tripped up in the last two. It’s been 15 years since Campbell beat McEachern, so now would not only be a timely win, but it would set the Spartans up for a potential playoff run.
