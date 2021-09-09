Game: Alpharetta (1-2) at North Cobb (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13
All-time series: Alpharetta leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Alpharetta 17
Joshua Josephs was key factor in North Cobb’s drive to the Region 3AAAAAAA championship and a second-round appearance in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on defense as a junior last year.
Now, the senior outside linebacker has stepped up his game for the Warriors and has attracted even more attention from Division I colleges.
Josephs will lead the way on defense for North Cobb (1-1) as it hosts Alpharetta in a non-region game at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Josephs certainly made his mark on the North Cobb defense in 2020, recording 91 tackles, six interceptions and four sacks to help lead the Warriors to a 10-2 record.
This year, he has picked up where he left with 20 tackles and one sack through the Warriors’ first two games of 2021.
As a result, Josephs has received anywhere from 25 to 30 offers from Division I colleges, including Auburn, Tennesee, Michigan, Miami, Penn State and North Carolina.
“He’s a physical specimen,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “He started his career here at defensive end. Last year, (defensive coordinator Mitch) Henghold moved him to outside linebacker and its increased his effectiveness. Obviously he’s getting recruited because he can cover the slot guys — he had six interceptions last year — and he’s physical enough to walk up on the tight end and play the run game. So he can play multiple positions and the colleges love his flexibility.”
Josephs and his North Cobb teammates have faced some tough challenges in the first two games of the season, losing to defending Class AAAAAA state champion Buford 35-27 in their season opener Aug. 20 before defeating AAAAAAA quarterfinalist Milton 44-21 Aug. 27.
“It’s proven the hundred-year old adage that ‘If you don’t turn the ball over, you play well enough to win the football game,’” Queen said. “Against Buford, we had three turnovers and they had none and they beat us by eight. Last week, we took care of the football and we were able to win the game. So I talked to our guys that we have to fix ourselves. We had a great week of practice and we had a great improvement from the first week offensively (against Milton). So I was very proud of the way we responded from a very tough loss against Buford.”
