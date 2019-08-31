KENNESAW — North Cobb rolled up 452 yards of offense and sprinted to a 28-0 halftime lead in a 42-10 rout of Etowah on Friday night at Emory Sewell Stadium in Kennesaw.
“Every year we play them, it’s a dogfight,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “They’re a physical football team and we got banged up again tonight. We had a lot of guys out with injuries this week and I just told our kids they’re no excuses. It’s next man up.”
The Warriors (2-0) had five starters out with injuries, including two-way star Kendall Drake who had a 94-yard interception return last week in a 34-7 win at Woodstock.
The Warriors scored on touchdown plays of 16, 32, 50, 12, 36 and 13 yards. North Cobb dominated the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in totaling 332 rushing yards and sacking Etowah seven times.
“Very proud of our offensive line today and how physical we were up front. We ran the football against a very physical football team and we played good defense for most of the night. We had a couple busts, but we played well for most of the night.”
Malachi Singleton led North Cobb with 122 rushing yards and two scores while Cam Cunningham added 92 more yards on the ground. Quarterback Trevor Lovett completed four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Etowah, sophomore quarterback Dalton Miller passed for 255 yards and a score on 18-of-28 passing.
Lovett started the scoring in the first quarter with a 16-yard pass to Langdon Parker on third-and-13 to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead. The senior signal caller then scampered for a 32-yard score later in the quarter and the rout was on. A 50-yard screen pass from Miller to Stephen Palazzo was the lone touchdown for the visiting Eagles (1-1).
Etowah defensive lineman Austin Timmons-Padgett suffered and injury and was taken off the field in an ambulance with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. An Etowah assistant coach said Timmons-Padgett was reported to have a burning sensation in his neck and back, but had feeling in his fingers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.