WOODSTOCK — North Cobb started the season in the right fashion with a 34-7 win Friday at Woodstock.
Two-way player Kendall Drake returned an interception 94 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, and North Cobb pulled away in the second half.
“I told the team, I don’t think the scoreboard really reflected our effort,” Woodstock coach Brent Budde said. “We got in the red zone a few times, and when you have an interception in the red zone go back for a touchdown, that’s at least a 10-point swing, maybe 14.”
North Cobb (1-0) started the scoring on its first possession of the game when quarterback Trevor Lovett ran 8 yards to the goal line for a 7-0 lead just under 4 minutes into the contest.
Lovett completed five passes for 94 yards and also ran for 83 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead.
“We’ve got to cut down on the mistakes,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We let them back in the game in the first half with penalties, but the game was like that because of how hard Woodstock fights. That’s a good football team.”
Woodstock (0-1) got into the red zone again near the end of the first half, but it missed a 39-yard field goal attempt as time expired on the half.
North Cobb got touchdown runs from tailback Tommieo Walker and backup quarterback Malachi Singleton for a 34-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Woodstock got on the scoreboard to avoid the shutout when quarterback Robbie Roper found wideout Andrew Bartolero for a 13-yard score with 2:50 remaining.
Roper completed three passes for 60 yards, splitting time with Walker Ormsby, who completed three passes for 31 yards. Woodstock was led in receiving by Wes Bruno, who caught three passes for 59 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.