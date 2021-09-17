WOODSTOCK — Behind a smothering defense and an explosive second quarter, North Cobb handled Etowah easily Friday night, winning 42-0.
“Any time you shut out a quality (Class) 7A opponent, you’ve played well defensively,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said.
The Warriors (3-1) outgained the Eagles 433-134 in total yardage.
North Cobb’s offense came to life for three touchdown drives in the second quarter behind quarterback Malachi Singleton and his bevy of receiving options. Singleton flipped the ball out to De’Nylon Morrissette on a screen pass, and the Georgia commit split two defenders for 28 yards to push the Warriors to a 21-0 lead.
North Cobb offense continued its onslaught on their next possession. Reggie Givhon caught a screen pass, left a defender grabbing air and raced 55 yards to push the Warriors to a 28-0 lead that carried into the half.
Singleton was 14-of-18 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. The junior added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as North Cobb continued to separate from Etowah (0-4).
Later in the third, Jordan Allen took a handoff 84 yards for the final scoring play of the game.
“Hopefully, we’re healthy going into region play and we start seeing some teams that we can hang around with,” Etowah coach Matt Kemper said. “That’s a dang good football team that’s well-coached, with unbelievable players.”
The game started out well for Etowah’s defense. Jaiden Maddox had two tackles for loss on North Cobb’s first possession and the Warriors were forced to punt. The Eagles’ defense continued their momentum the following possession by forcing a fumble.
“Maddox doesn’t get a lot of recruiting attention because of his size, but he’s a football player, and I’m glad he’s on our side,” Kemper said.
North Cobb’s defense answered quickly, though, forcing a fumble three plays later to get the ball back.
It was at that point that the Warriors’ offense kicked into gear with a nine-play, 66-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 34-yard touchdown toss from Singleton to Morrissette.
“(Etowah) had a great game plan early and they hit us in the mouth a bit, and we had to make some adjustments,” Queen said. “Hats off to them. It was a hard-fought game, but we’ve got to fix some things before North Gwinnett next week.”
North Cobb will host the Bulldogs next week before a bye leading into its Region 3AAAAAAA opener against Harrison on Oct. 8.
Etowah will be off next week before it travels to Roswell to open Region 5AAAAAAA play Oct. 1.
