KENNESAW -- Starting fast is nothing new for North Cobb, but the Warriors put 21 points on the board in their first three drives before half of the first quarter was gone in their 42-0 win over Hillgrove on Friday.
North Cobb (7-1, 3-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) added two more touchdowns in the second quarter, and the clock was running as the third quarter began.
“Any time you can start fast is crucial,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We have done that a lot this year, but then we kind of let up in the second half and let teams get back in it. Or we have started strong and then given up touchdown in the second quarter and find ourselves in a dog-fight in the second half.
“I was proud of the way our kids continued to fight, and that a lot of our younger guys and seniors were able to get in the game tonight.”
Queen said he was happy to see the offensive surge to open the game, but he was also proud of the defensive effort throughout the game. Hillgrove (1-7, 0-3) never made it into the red zone until the last play of the game and gained only 155 yards of total offense.
The Hawks have been shut out in consecutive games for the first time in team history.
“It was a complete effort by all three phases of the game,” Queen said. “I am very proud of our football team, our coaching staff and, obviously, our community.”
Malachi Singleton led the Warriors through the air and on the ground in the game. Singleton was 14-of-22 for 166 yards through the air, with all but one of those completions in the first half. He also added 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns on five carries.
“He just continues to improve and we go as he goes,” Queen said. “When he plays well, we have a chance against anybody. He continues to study film and get better each week. He knows that the game is in his hands every week. He is our leader and we put that responsibility on him and every week he comes through for us.”
North Cobb had a balanced running attack, with nearly four players gaining 50 rushing yards in the game. Singleton had his 77 yards, Ben Hall chipped in 68 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, Jordan Allen had 58 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries -- all in the second half -- and David Eziomume had a 47-yard touchdown on his only carry.
“Our offensive line did a great job, and they get better each week,” Queen said. “Some of the other guys got to step in this week (for injured starters), and that is what football is about -- next-man-up mentality. And those guys that filled in allowed us to have a great game rushing the football.”
Queen said the win was good to get, but his team now needs to refocus as it travels to Marietta next Friday.
“It comes down to next week. The region championship is going to be defined next weekend,” Queen said. “We have a lot of work to do, and the region championship will come down to who wins next Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.