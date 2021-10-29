MARIETTA — North Cobb won back-to-back region titles for the first time in its 64-year history with a 35-9 victory over Marietta on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
The Warriors (8-1, 4-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) have also won eight straight games since dropping their season opener to Buford. They will wrap up the regular season next week at home against North Paulding.
“I was proud of the way our guys persevered,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We played through some tough things. It was raining. But we controlled the ball and we kept the ball for most of the night.”
Marietta (5-4, 2-2) will play at Walton to finish the regular season. The Blue Devils clinched a state playoff berth with North Paulding’s loss to Hillgrove on Friday, and they can secure the region’s No. 2 seed with a win over Walton next week.
North Cobb clinched the win with a drive lasting more than 10 minutes that started late in the third quarter and carried over into the fourth.
Starting on their own 2-yard line with roughly 3:30 to play in the third, the Warriors drove the length of the field before Malachi Singleton finished it off with a touchdown pass to DeNylon Morrissette with 5:32 left in the game.
The length of the drive turned out to be crucial.
Marietta had just gotten on the board midway through the third quarter when Tyler Hughes connected with Luke Morgan for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Moments later, the Blue Devils recovered an onside kick to get the ball back at midfield.
Marietta marched down the field before North Cobb made a defensive stand on its own 2.
“If you can minimize (Marietta’s) plays in the second half,” Queen said, “you’ve got a chance.”
Singleton completed 18 of 20 pass attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 123 yards on 22 carries with two scores.
After a scoreless first quarter, Singleton gave the Warriors the lead on a 23-yard touchdown run with 6:41 left to play in the half. After another North Cobb defensive stop, they added another six points to their lead when Singleton threw a 30-yard pass to Sam Mbake.
Singleton struck again early in the third quarter on a 27-yard run up the middle on fourth-and-1. On North Cobb’s next drive, he connected with Morrissette a second time for 11 yards.
Morrissette finished the game with eight receptions for 136 yards.
Hughes threw for 205 yards, but he struggled to find the end zone until the third quarter.
Marietta had a chance to score late in the first. On fourth-and-5 on the North Cobb 12, Hughes was unable to connect with Kamryn Perry in the end zone.
North Cobb forced Marietta to punt three times in the second quarter.
