CANTON — North Cobb overpowered Cherokee 47-17 on Friday, clinching the Region 5AAAAAAA championship at Tommy Baker Field.
It was North Cobb’s third straight region championship and the sixth in the team’s long history.
“Not many teams in the state that can claim they’ve won three region championships in a row,” said North Cobb coach Shane Queen, who has led the Warriors four of the titles since becoming coach in 2006. “With that being said, we can’t be satisfied. The last two years, we’ve lost playoff games we should have won, so we’ve got to fix some things to make sure we’re going to be playing our best football when state playoffs start.”
North Cobb’s offense scored touchdowns on all five of its first-half possessions as it built a 34-3 halftime lead.
Running back Ben Hall capped off the visiting Warriors’ first possession with a 2-yard touchdown run. On North Cobb’s next offensive possession, it was David Mbadinga’s turn as he followed up a bruising 46-yard run with a 1-yard touchdown dive.
Hall and Mbadinga followed with touchdown runs on the next two possessions as North Cobb (7-2, 4-0) continued to pad its lead.
North Cobb’s ground attack rolled up 185 rushing yards.
Quarterback Nick Grimstead kept North Cobb’s offense balanced. The sophomore completed eight of nine passes for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 61-yard strike to Xavier Jackson on the opening second-half possession as the Warriors stretched their lead to 41-3.
Cherokee (2-7, 1-3) opened the game with a seven-play drive. Zi Johnson’s 20-yard run into North Cobb’s side of the field set up a 42-yard field goal from Reed Chandley, giving Cherokee an early 3-0 lead.
From that point, the game went downhill for the host Warriors. North Cobb assumed control as its defense kept Cherokee from crossing midfield the remainder of the first half.
Cherokee did rally for 14 third-quarter points. Tanner Savasir finished an 11-play drive with a hard-fought 4-yard touchdown run.
Cherokee’s defense followed that by sacking backup quarterback Kaleb Narcisse and forcing a fumble that rolled into the end zone and was recovered by defensive lineman Chris Lindeborg.
Cherokee’s regular-season finale at Kennesaw Mountain next week has playoff ramifications, as the winner will clinch the region’s final playoff spot.
“We talk about all the time trying to get to game 11,” Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said. “This school’s been open since 1956, and I think there’s 12 playoff berths in the history, so that’s something we really shoot for. At the end of the day, we’re going to treat this week like it’s going to be a playoff game.”
