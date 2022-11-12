Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's captains for their game at North Cobb with Denmark: Blake Ellsworth (55); Marselle Felton (64); RJ Grigsby (51); and Taizon Perkins (11). SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb enters their home field for their game with Denmark. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb's captains for their game at North Cobb with Denmark: Blake Ellsworth (55); Marselle Felton (64); RJ Grigsby (51); and Taizon Perkins (11).
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Josiah Alexander (23) catches the opening kickoff from Denmark during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Grayson Hodges (44) comes in and tries to contain Denmark's Kohl Yearwood (2) during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - Denmark's Kohl Yearwood (2) runs and is brought down by North Cobb's Andrew Trelles (54) during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Nick Grinstead (15) looks for a receiver against Denmark during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - Denmark's Kohl Yearwood (2) rolls out looking for a receiver during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Xavier Jackson (13) adds yards to a reception against Denmark during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Nick Grinstead (15) looks for a receiver against Denmark during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Nick Grinstead (15) evades the pressure of Denmark's Charley Cronier (55) during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Grayson Hodges (44) awaits the play against Denmark during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb head coach, Shane Queen, trying to get signals in to his defense during their game with Denmark at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Andrew Trelles (54) comes up to make the stop on Denmark's Anais Blackman (21) during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Charles McCartherens (1) gets the stiff arm on Denmark's EJ Adams (7) during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Charles McCartherens (1) gets around the corner against Denmark during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Nick Grinstead (15) scores against Denmark on this run during their game at North Cobb. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
North Cobb quarterback Nick Grimstead breaks away for a touchdown run in Saturday’s first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff win over Denmark.
Denmark @ North Cobb (GHSA 1st Round) - North Cobb's Orlando Wilson (92) had Denmark's Kohl Yearwood (2) ... then he didn't. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
KENNESAW — Big plays lifted North Cobb into what may be the state’s main event next week.
The fifth-ranked Warriors routed Denmark 42-10 on Saturday night in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The reward for 9-2 North Cobb: a home date with 10-1 Mill Creek, the state’s third-ranked team next Friday in the second round at Emory Sewell Stadium. The Hawks’ lone blemish this year was against top-ranked Buford in region play.
David Eziomume scored on touchdown runs of 73 and 90 yards in the North Cobb victory, while quarterback Nick Grimstead was 8-of-15 passing for 128 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown strike to TJ Smith in the first half.
“It’s that time of the year. You’ve got to hit on all cylinders,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “You’ve had some things you’ve worked on all year, and in the playoffs, you can’t hold on to it.”
North Cobb trailed early, with Denmark (6-5) scoring on its first possession. The Danes moved 32 yards in 2:22, leading to a 35-yard field goal by Hamilton Diboyan.
The Warriors, however, answered with Grimstead throwing his 75-yard touchdown pass to Smith, then running for a 30-yard score. David Mbadinga added a 2-yard rush late in the first quarter.
North Cobb lit the scoreboard again late in the first half on a halfback pass, with Josiah Alexander hauling in a 38-yard touchdown from Smith.
North Cobb got a short field on its first possession of the second half and scored on a 3-yard run by Mbadinga.
The Warrior defense held Denmark on a fourth down early in the fourth quarter, setting up Eziomume’s 73-yard touchdown run.
North Cobb forced a punt on the next Danes drive, again leading to a one-play drive with a long Eziomume score, this one the 90-yarder.
Denmark scored on its final drive, getting a 3-yard touchdown by Amon Williams. He finished with 193 rushing yards on 28 carries.
The Danes finished fourth in their region with some close losses and had given up an average of just 19 points per game. North Cobb shattered that.
“It was probably the best football we’ve played all year,” Queen said.
Now, Mill Creek comes calling, fresh off a 59-22 victory over Meadowcreek.
“We’ve got to pay attention to detail. We’ve got to have a great week of practice,” Queen said. “They know we’ve got a senior class that’s started a lot of games. There’s 32 seniors in that group, and they don’t want it to end Friday night, so they’ll be prepared.”
