1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors return to the top of the Power Poll after a dominating 43-7 performance against Alpharetta last Friday. In three games, quarterback Malachi Singleton has shown he can throw, run and manage the game. With the amount of talent on the roster, North Cobb is going to be difficult to stop, provided it doesn’t stop itself.
2. Marietta Blue Devils.......................................................
Don’t look now, but the 2019 champs are back, and they have reloaded. The Blue Devils have been the kings of second halves the last two games because of quality halftime adjustments. In the games against McEachern and Camden County, they allowed a combined five second-half points. Circle Oct. 29 on the calendar. The matchup against North Cobb can’t get here fast enough.
3. Walton Raiders................................................................
Just when it looked like the Raiders had everything under control, West Forsyth flipped a switch and turned the game upside-down last Friday. That game seems to be a microcosm of Walton’s last couple of seasons. It was something it appeared the Raiders had figured out with big wins over Lowndes and Pope. Let’s hope it was a one-time thing and not the beginning of a trend.
4. Pebblebrook Falcons................................................................
The Falcons got to 4-0 for the first time since 2000 the easy way. Last week’s opponent, Miller Grove, forfeited. That gave them an extra week to prepare for Riverdale, which Pebblebrook played Thursday night. A win would move the Falcons to 5-0, also for the first time since that 2000 season, a year in which they had a perfect 10-0 regular season.
5. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.......................................................
It’s starting to get really hard not to believe in the Mustangs. They are beating opponents by an average score of 34.5-12, and if Kennesaw Mountain beats Kell on Friday, it would have already beaten the three teams that finished ahead of it in last year’s Region 6AAAAAA standings. Depending on what Pope does from here out, it could make the Oct. 15 matchup a must-see event.
6. Harrison Hoyas................................................................
After a week off to recover from the first loss of the season, the Hoyas ease back into competition by hosting Grayson in a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff matchup. Harrison played tough for the first half and trailed only 6-0, but the Rams pulled away in the second. Grayson hasn’t been pulling away from anyone this season, and if the Hoyas play their best game, this one could be fun.
7. Allatoona Buccaneers.........................................................
There is a saying I coined a few years ago — “If you are going to get Allatoona, get them early, because you aren’t going to get them late.” Kennesaw Mountain got the Bucs early. Last week, they took out their frustrations on South Cobb. This week’s game against Osborne was forfeited to the Buccaneers because of COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals’ program, which allows Allatoona another week to prepare for a three-week road trip through Wheeler, Sprayberry and Kell.
8. Pope Greyhounds............................................................
The Greyhounds are doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing. Put an opponent in front of them, win the game, move on to the next one. It’s why Pope is currently tied for first in Region 6AAAAAA, and it should remain that way the next couple weeks with South Cobb and Wheeler set to come to campus. Circle Oct. 15 and Nov. 5 when the Greyhounds travel to Kennesaw Mountain and Allatoona, respectively.
9. McEachern Indians................................................................
The Indians took care of business against archrival Hillgrove last week, and did it in quick fashion. The quick scores and stout defense looked like a traditional McEachern team. Now, we will get to see if that jump-starts the team as it faces Newton and Milton before Region 2AAAAAAA play begins.
10. Campbell Spartans........................................................
Welcome to the poll, Spartans. It’s been a while, and we’re glad to see you. It took coach Howie DeCristafaro a little time, but he seems to have the program heading in the right direction. It’s good to see, because Region 2AAAAAAAA looks like it will be a lot more fun because of it.
