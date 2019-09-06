KENNESAW – For the third season in a row, North Cobb is off to a 3-0 start after routing visiting Campbell, 44-7, on Friday night at Emory Sewell Stadium.

After falling behind for the first time this year, the Warriors rattled off 44 straight points to remain undefeated.

“Our kids responded,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We don’t like to play from behind, but it’s a learning experience.

“Our kids are just hungry. Last year we missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.”

On the game’s opening drive, the Spartans (0-3) moved 65 yards for a score. Emon Padgett’s 42-yard touchdown run, followed by Lethan Posey’s point-after gave Campbell a quick 7-0 advantage.

The lead was short-lived, however, as 11 seconds later North Cobb’s Langdon Parker returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and the Warriors never looked back.

North Cobb added a safety when a snap from center sailed over the head of the Spartans’ punter and into the end zone, putting the Warriors up 9-7.

After a free kick, the offense took the field for the first time and added to the lead. Parker pulled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lovett to make the score 16-7.

The Warriors put together 67- and 88-yard touchdown drives later in the half. Cam Cunningham scored on runs of 8 and 9 yards, pushing North Cobb’s advantage to 30-7.

The Warriors got the ball back again when Gadge Moore recovered a Spartans fumble. One play later, Lovett hit Kalen Carver with an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 37-7 lead with 2:53 left before the intermission.

North Cobb had another chance to score near the end of the first half, but Campbell’s Mark Anthony Swain intercepted a pass at the Spartans’ 1-yard line and returned it 55 yards.

With the ball to begin the second half, the Warriors produced an 87-yard scoring drive. A 41-yard run into the end zone by Iverson Harris extended the lead to 44-7.

With a running clock, the teams went scoreless in the final period.

The Warriors had a balanced attack on offense, rushing for 225 yards and passing for 231. Cunningham led the ground game with 103 yards on 13 carries while Lovett accounted for all of the passing yardage, completing 14-of-17 throws. Parker tallied 76 yards on five receptions.

Campbell finished with just 123 total yards. Alex Stack was 7-of-11 passing for 97 yards.