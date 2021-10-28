1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors will face their final big test between them and the Region 3AAAAAAA title when they face Marietta on Friday. North Cobb can win its second region championship in a row with a win and guarantee a pair of home playoffs games for the first two rounds. The Warriors’ defense will have to play big as it faces a challenge from the Blue Devils’ passing attack.
2. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
The Falcons have a well-earned bye week after taking care of business against Newnan last Friday. Pebblebrook has guaranteed its first home playoff game since 2017, and it can win its first region championship since 2006 when it hosts McEachern next week.
3. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders got back on track last week with a big win at North Paulding. Now, Walton doesn’t have to leave Raider Valley the rest of the regular season, and with regular season-ending wins over Harrison and Marietta, it would host in the first round of the playoffs.
4. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils can get right back in the middle of the Region 3AAAAAAA mix if it can find a way to beat North Cobb on Friday at Northcutt Stadium. Offensively, Marietta may be the only team in the county that can match the firepower of Malachi Singleton and his receiving crew. The question is, can the Blue Devils’ defense slow the Warriors down enough to put themselves in position to win the game?
5. Allatoona Buccaneers................................................................
The Buccaneers have won four in a row and are beginning to play their best football as the season begins to wind down and the playoffs appear on the horizon. Allatoona can secure a home playoff game in the first round if it can get past Lassiter this week and then beat Pope next week. The defense will be challenged in both games and will have to play its best against the pass against the Trojans, and then play its best against the run against the Greyhounds.
6. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs................................................
The Mustangs secured the first home playoff game in program history with their 36-6 victory over Wheeler last week. This week, it has a bye to prepare for its final game of the regular season, a game at Osborne in which a win would bring Kennesaw Mountain the first region championship in program history.
7. Pope Greyhounds.............................................................
The Greyhounds still control their own destiny toward earning a first-round playoff game at home. All they have to do is go on the road and beat Osborne this week and then do the same at Allatoona next week. Phil Sims comes into the game as the fourth-leading rusher in the county with 812 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he will be a key in getting those two wins.
8. McEachern Indians............................................................
After a bye week, the Indians return to the field to travel to 6-2 East Coweta. A victory would set up a winner-take-all matchup with Pebblebrook next week for the Region 2AAAAAAA championship. A victory this week would also secure McEachern a home playoff game. The Indians come into the game with the county’s leading receiver in Kaleb Webb, who will likely eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this week.
9. Lassiter Trojans.............................................................
The Trojans come off a bye week and will travel to Allatoona on Friday knowing a victory would guarantee them a berth in the state playoffs. A setback would mean Lassiter would have to beat archrival Kell to in the final week of the season to earn its first playoff spot since the 2016 season.
10. Whitefield Academy Wolfpack.....................................
The Wolfpack come into Friday’s game with one thing on their minds — win the Region 2A championship. To do so, all they have to do is beat Eagle’s Landing Christian. Whitefield Academy has been building for this moment over the last few years, and it is time to see if it is ready to finally take that final step.
