Game: North Cobb (0-0) at Westlake
(0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Westlake 21
North Cobb enters the 2022 campaign with a chip on its shoulder.
The Warriors have been a standout program the last two years following back-to-back double-digit win seasons. However, the team’s state championship dreams were dashed in the second round, both times leaving the program left wondering what it will take to advance further in the postseason.
“We lost to Roswell by three points last year in the state playoffs, so that’s left a bitter taste in our mouths,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “That’s been with us all offseason, so our focus has been making sure we work on the little things to make sure what set us back last year doesn’t happen again.
“It’s been a long offseason. And the kids are back and they’re ready to play somebody else. Friday will be their first real chance to respond to last year’s adversity and set the tone for the season.”
The Warriors open the season on the road at Westlake, which advanced to the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals last season.
The Lions moved up to Class AAAAAAA this season and joins Cobb teams Pebblebrook and Campbell in the new Region 2AAAAAAA. Another difference in Westlake is at head coach. Bobby May, who was the coach the last three seasons, is the new head coach at Kell. The new coach is former Kennesaw State assistant coach Rico Zackery.
The Lions are led quarterback R.J. Johnson, a Toledo commit, and four-star defensive back Avieon Terrell, who is heading to Clemson. They also have three-star junior defensive back Christian Peterson.
North Cobb’s road to redemption began last week in a scrimmage against defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill. The Warriors won 41-0, and Queen went away pleased with what he saw from his players. North Cobb led 21-0 at one point when the first-team units went head-to-head.
“We played some pretty good football against a very good Collins Hill team,” Queen said. “To score 41 points in any game is huge. We have a lot of starters back and I was excited to see how well both sides, our offense and our defense, played.
“As long as we can continue to take care of the little things each and every week, then we give ourselves the best chance to win some ball games.”
North Cobb returns 34 seniors to its roster, giving Queen plenty of leadership and experience on the field each week.
Starting quarterback Malachi Singleton, an Arkansas commit who threw for 2,348 yards, ran for 1,037 and accounted for 49 touchdowns, leads the charge ahead of senior running back Ben Hall, a Michigan commit, and returning linemen Blake Ellsworth, Marselle Felton and North Carolina commit Robert Grigsby.
“Malachi’s been with the program since his freshman year and we have the utmost confidence in him to get us going every night,” Queen said.
Xavier Jackson will also play a key role for the Warriors this season. The receiver played a critical role in North Cobb’s scrimmage against Collins Hill, totaling 93 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
“It’s the beginning of the season and everyone has to be ready,” Queen said. “Westlake is a perennial power every year. They have a huge offensive line and they’re well coached. As long as we limit their big plays and not make mistakes, we give ourselves a chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.