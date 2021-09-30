1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors hit the the break 4-1 and on a four-game win streak. The offense is averaging 38.4 points per game and got even more dangerous with the addition of De’Nylon Morrissette giving Malachi Singleton another target. It’s a combination that could have North Cobb playing into December.
2. Walton Raiders................................................................
After suffering an unexpected loss to West Forsyth, the Raiders righted the ship just as it looked like it would give away another second-half lead. Instead, they shut down a Roswell offense that had been averaging 43 points per game. Walton will open region play next week against Hillgrove, with one eye on North Cobb the following week.
3. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs......................................................
The Mustangs are in uncharted territory. The program has never started a season 6-0, and it doesn’t look like they are going to slow down any time soon. Led by a defense that is allowing only 13.3 points per game, Kennesaw Mountain has a realistic chance of going undefeated in the regular season and winning Region 6AAAAAA for the first time.
4. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
The Blue Devils took a small step back last week with a loss to Brookwood, but as they head to the Region 3AAAAAAA schedule next week against North Paulding, the season is starting to take on a feeling of a team that has been here before. In 2019, Marietta lost a couple of close games and then went on an eight-game win streak to win the state championship. Can this Marietta team do something similar?
5. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
The Falcons got back on the right track last week by scoring 50 points for the second time this season in a win over North Atlanta. Pebblebrook will get a good chance to find out exactly where it is in the pecking order in Region 2AAAAAAA when it opens next week against East Coweta.
6. Allatoona Buccaneers................................................................
After a rough start to the season, the Buccaneers have started to right the ship with back-to-back dominating region wins over South Cobb and Wheeler. Now, they are in Week 1 of a double bye before returning to the field against Sprayberry on Oct. 15. Allatoona will finish the regular season with three of its last four games on the road.
7. Harrison Hoyas................................................................
After two close wins, the Hoyas have had three straight weeks where they have been soundly defeated. They have the bye week to rest and regroup as things are not going to get any easier when they return to the field. Harrison will open Region 3AAAAAAA play at North Cobb with games against Marietta and Walton on the horizon.
8. Pope Greyhounds............................................................
The Greyhounds hit fall break 4-1 and are 1/2 game behind Kennesaw Mountain for the Region 6AAAAAA lead, which makes their game against Wheeler next week the most important on the schedule. Pope has to take care of business against the Wildcats, and not get caught looking ahead to the big game against the Mustangs on the 15th.
9. McEachern Indians................................................................
It’s hard to know exactly how good the Indians are. McEachern’s two wins were decisive, but the four losses have all been by at least 13 points. However, if there is a silver lining, the losses have come to teams that will all likely be playoff squads which have a combined record of 14-6. The Indians will open Region 2AAAAAAA play at home against Campbell next week.
10. Campbell Spartans........................................................
The Spartans suffered a one-point loss to Peachtree Ridge last week to reach fall break at 3-2. Now, they have to take all the improvement they have made this season and have it translate into wins in Region 2AAAAAAA play. Campbell opens the region schedule at McEachern followed by a matchup with Pebblebrook at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.