Game: Osborne (5-4, 0-4) at North Cobb (7-2, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 25, Osborne 0 (Oct. 14, 2015)
All-time series: North Cobb leads 15-5
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Osborne 7
With the Region 5AAAAAAA championship already wrapped up, North Cobb will only have momentum on the line as it concludes its regular season against Osborne on Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
The Warriors (7-2, 4-0) clinched the region title — their third consecutive region crown and sixth in program history — and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 47-17 victory at Cherokee last Friday.
With the region title now secured, North Cobb coach Shane Queen said the focus for the regular-season finale is simply continued improvement.
“We talked with our kids all year long about getting better each week,” Queen said. “This week is no different. We want to show improvement, so, hopefully, we’ll be playing our best football in the first round of the playoffs. That’s your goal as a coach. I don’t care if you won a game or lost a game — you want to see improvement week in and week out, and that’s what we’ve stressed to our kids year-round.”
Meanwhile, there will be no postseason appearance for Osborne (5-4, 0-4), which has gone winless in region play after starting out 5-0 in its non-region schedule.
The Cardinals have been tested against a tough region slate, including a 45-0 loss to Walton last week.
“I think, right now, this is a test of resiliency for our football team,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “Also, it’s an opportunity to be reflective of our season. As we are trying to highlight and build on the things that we’ve done well all year and the progress that we’ve made, we’ve also been shown how far we still yet have to go.
“I think these last few games have kind of been a combination of those two things as we go into the last game of our season. That’s what we want to continue to work on — build on our strengths and also build on our weaknesses.”
Osborne will face yet another challenge against a powerhouse North Cobb squad that is ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA and features a defense that has given up only 15 points a game.
“North Cobb is a really good football team,” Salam said. “They’ve got talent everywhere in every position. They are a very formidable opponent, and our job is to kind of go out and see if we can do what we can do well and compete to the highest of our ability and let the cards be what they are — finish our season the right way and play tough, hard, competitive football, and that’s what we expect our kids to do.”
North Cobb will face an Osborne team that averaged more than 50 points per game during its non-region schedule and is still averaging 32 points per contest.
“They’re a very talented football team,” Queen said. “They were averaging over 50 points a game before region started, so they can score a bunch, and they’ve got a great offense. Coach (Phil) Ironside (Osborne’s offensive coordinator) has done a good job from that standpoint, and coach Salam runs their defense and has done a great job building the program over there. Those kids over there are playing with a lot of pride. It’s a great challenge for us, and it’s a game that we’ll have to come well prepared for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.