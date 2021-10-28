Game: North Cobb (7-1, 3-0) at Marietta (5-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 28, Marietta 26
All-time series: North Cobb leads 19-18
Prediction: Marietta 46, North Cobb 42
The Region 3AAAAAAA title could down to Marietta and North Cobb when the two teams meet Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
The momentum appears to be on North Cobb’s side. The Warriors haven’t lost since their season opener, having won seven straight. They’ve also scored 40 points or more in each win, and dominated all three region games they’ve played against Harrison, Walton and Hillgrove.
Marietta seems to be hitting its stride late in the regular season. The Blue Devils are coming off back-to-back wins over Hillgrove and Harrison after falling to North Paulding in the region opener.
A year ago when Marietta appeared down and out, the Blue Devils gave North Cobb a fight before falling 28-26. They beat Walton the following week to secure a playoff spot with a 3-7 record.
Even with tough back-to-back losses to Brookwood and North Paulding, Marietta has come a long way since last year.
“We’re playing Week (11) with first place on the line,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said after Friday’s 35-12 win over Harrison. “To be honest with you, we’ve lost three games by a couple of plays here. The record is what it is, but we know it could be a little bit better. We let some slip away, but hopefully we’ve learned from that and won’t let other ones slip away.”
Marietta scored five unanswered touchdowns while yielding just 52 yards to the Hoyas after the opening quarter. Tyler Hughes threw for 262 yards and had just seven in the first 12 minutes.
The Warriors have yet to be pushed in region play, having jumped out to early leads in all three games.
They prevailed 42-0 over Hillgrove at home last Friday and scored half of their points before the halfway point of the first quarter. Malachi Singleton threw for 166 yards and rushed for 77 more.
With both offenses being explosive, this game could come down to which team scores last.
Both quarterbacks can throw it, run it, and they have a solid core of receivers. North Cobb has De’Nylon Morrissette, Sam Mbake and Reggie Givhan while Marietta has Kamryn Perry, Christian Mathis and Camden Overton have been their most reliable targets throughout the season.
