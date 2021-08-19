Game: Buford (0-0) at North Cobb (0-0), 8:30 p.m. Peachtree TV
Last meeting: North Cobb 28, Buford 14
All-time series: North Cobb leads 2-0
Prediction: North Cobb 20, Buford 10
North Cobb is making its Corky Kell Classic debut.
The Warriors, who finished with a 10-2 overall record last year while winning the Region 3AAAAAAA title, will take on Class AAAAAA state champion Buford on Friday at Emory Sewell Stadium.
North Cobb defeated the Wolves by two touchdowns in last year’s meeting, one that was created because of cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Buford, which moved up to Class AAAAAA last season after winning the Class AAAAA state title in 2019, has not lost more than three games in a season since 1998. The Wolves also won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015 with undefeated records.
“I do enjoy playing them because they bring out the best in you,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Our kids are excited about playing them because they are one of the top programs in the country. I wouldn’t mind playing them year-in-and-year-out.”
The Warriors have the tools to be a more successful team in 2021 than they were last year.
Dual-threat and four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is back after throwing for more than 1,600 yards and rushing for more than 1,000 with a combined 32 touchdowns. A pair of transfers from Brookwood — four-star recruits De’Nylon Morrissette and Sam Mbake — along with Reggie Givhan, DJ Tyler and David Eziomume are expected to be Singleton’s top targets.
Defensively, North Cobb may have a challenge replacing Montrell Jenkins and Jadyn Walker. They combined for 199 tackles, nine interceptions and six sacks last season.
Following North Cobb’s scrimmage against Sprayberry last week, Grayson Hodges is expected to take over for Walker. Kam Owens and Zach White are still in competition for Jenkins’ position.
North Cobb will also rely heavily on outside linebacker Josh Josephs, who already has offers from Auburn, Tennessee and Michigan. He had 91 tackles a year ago. The defense will also be aided by, another Brookwood transfer in four-star defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew.
Tackling will be key against Buford.
Offensively, Queen is challenging the team to hold on to the football after turning the ball over a couple of times in the scrimmage.
“Buford is physical,” Queen said. “We have to match their physicality on the offensive and defensive lines. I like where we are, but we have to continue to get better.”
