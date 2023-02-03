A player-led team is usually better than a coach-led team.
Most coaches would say that.
A player-led team has players with leadership ability who hold their peers accountable for their actions. If players are missing workouts or not giving full effort during practice, the team leaders take it upon themselves to make sure their teammates do things the right way.
Once a team has that, the foundation of a winning culture is formed, and the same can be said in the classroom.
The North Cobb football team has nurtured that kind of environment over much of the last decade, thanks to the implementation of the team's leadership council and a little internal competition.
At the beginning of the school year, the team leaders are selected. In turn, the leaders pick through a draft their team of players, who then earn points for good grades, positive information from their teachers, workouts, community service and a multitude of other activities.
Players can also lose points for poor grades, missing workouts, skipping reps and teacher discipline.
At the end of the year, the winning team gets a meal of their choice and some gear.
"It's more about pride," longtime North Cobb coach Shane Queen said.
While the concept may seem simple in theory, Queen said it has helped change the culture of the program and made it more consistent the longer it has been implemented.
"I figured it out later in my career," said Queen, who is coming off his 17th season as North Cobb's coach, following a six-year run at South Cobb. "But the last eight years, our team grade-point average has been over 3.0. This year, the team GPA is 3.27, and now I tell the team each year, 'You don't want to be the one that sees it slip.'"
For North Cobb, the leadership program is definitely working. Of the 99 players on the roster this season, 69 of them have a GPA over 3.0. Of those, 31 have GPAs above 3.5, and eight have GPAs beyond 4.0 -- kicker Cavin Davis (4.4), offensive lineman Blake Ellsworth (4.38), lineman Leighton Radar (4.38), running back David Mbadinga (4.37), quarterback Kaleb Narcisse (4.13), lineman Xavier Daniels (4.11), lineman Cooper Negron (4.08) and lineman Ori Nyaghani (4.03).
Queen said the program also brings out the leaders quickly. During the players' draft, there have been times where some of those who were the biggest stars on Friday nights may have been some of the final players drafted.
In some ways, it is a wake-up call and it helps turn those who may have been leaders on the field into someone who may have become a team captain.
"The way you do anything is the way you do everything," Queen said. "If a 'C' average is the absolute best you can do, than I can live with that, but if you are capable of being a 'B' student, we're going to do everything we can to help you get there. If you are a 'B' student and you should be an 'A' student, we're going to do everything we can to get you there.
"Our job is to make them better players, but we ultimately want to see them be a better person, a better husband and better father."
