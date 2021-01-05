North Cobb kicker and punter Ben Moran will play his college football right around the corner.
The senior specialist announced his commitment to Kennesaw State over the weekend.
"I am very excited and blessed to announce that I will be committing (to) Kennesaw State University!" Moran said on Twitter. "I thank God for blessing me with such amazing teammates and coaches. I would be nothing if it weren't for them. Go Owls!"
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Moran will give Kennesaw State someone who has 50-yard-plus range and consistently puts the ball out of the back of the end zone.
Moran finished the 2020 season 3-of-5 on field goals and 41-of-42 on extra points. He also punted 40 times for a 37.5-yard average, with a long of 54.
This season, Moran was just as consistent as in 2019. As a junior, he was 1-of-2 on field goals, 40-of-41 extra points and punted for an average of 38.4 yards, with a long of 55.
Moran is also solid in the classroom with a 4.3 grade-point average.
Heading into the 2021 spring season, Kennesaw State has two kickers on scholarship. Nathan Robertson is the incumbent starter, with the junior coming off a 2019 season in which he made 10 of 14 field goals and 68 of 70 extra points.
The Owls also signed former Bremen kicker Evan Fuller during their 2019 recruiting class.
Kennesaw State's only listed punter on scholarship is Nicholas Jones, though Fuller also punted in high school. The senior averaged 40.8 yards per punt in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.