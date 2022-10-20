Game: North Cobb (5-2, 2-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (6-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Cobb 40, Kennesaw Mountain 0 (Oct. 11, 2019)
All-time series: North Cobb leads 16-2
Prediction: North Cobb 30, Kennesaw Mountain 14
If North Cobb wins against Kennesaw Mountain on Friday, Region 5AAAAAAA would be in its control.
Kennesaw Mountain, on the other hand, would prefer to put the region in disarray.
Should the Mustangs upset the Warriors at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium, there would be a three-way tie for first between the two teams and Walton, with all three having beaten one another.
Beating North Cobb will be a daunting task for Kennesaw Mountain.
The Warriors dominated in their first two region games, beating Walton and Wheeler by more than 25 points. They also have a fierce rushing attack behind Ben Hall, Nick Grimstead and David Mbadinga that teams are still figuring out to slow down. Also, North Cobb’s defense has shown it can slow down both the rush and the pass.
Kennesaw Mountain started its season by winning its first six games. The Mustangs opened region play with a 49-0 win over a much-improved Osborne team that was previously undefeated.
The Mustangs had their first setback last week when Walton came to their field and pulled out a 42-14 statement win after getting embarrassed by North Cobb two weeks ago. Penalties and negative plays against Kennesaw Mountain played a factor in the loss.
For Kennesaw Mountain, Friday’s game will come down to how well the Mustangs can bounce back.
“This team is made up of great character,” coach Caleb Carmean said. “We emphasized that we can’t play bad against good teams. It was more us trying to get out of our own way. The biggest thing is that all these things were self-correcting. We can fix those.”
While Kennesaw Mountain has had success throwing the ball this season behind veteran starting quarterback Cayman Prangley, who has thrown for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, the Mustangs want to establish the run and become balanced.
T.J. Jenkins and Bryan Simpkins have combined for 687 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Also, Prangley has chipped in with 309 yards and seven scores.
In North Cobb’s 45-14 win over Wheeler, it got a boost from special teams early in the first quarter, with a 99-yard touchdown run by Caleb Jenkins. The Warriors went on to score 28 unanswered points to put the game away. Hall also contributed with two rushing touchdowns.
“It’s going to be a great game because it is a huge region opponent,” Carmean said. “They do a great job defensively. They are always in the right spots, so we have to come ready.”
