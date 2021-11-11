1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors struggled with North Paulding without quarterback Malachi Singleton, running back Ben Hall and others. Hopefully, the team will return to full strength this week when they play Camden County. If not, arguably the best team in North Cobb history could have an uphill climb in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. A second-round matchup would bring either Meadowcreek or Roswell to Emory Sewell Stadium.
2. Allatoona Buccaneers.......................................................
The Buccaneers are playing their best football of the season as they hit the playoffs. That is a true trait of Allatoona’s program. After a 0-3 start, the Bucs have won six straight, and during that run, the defense has allowed only 11 points per game. They open the playoffs at home against Shioh on Saturday, with a potential second-round game at Hughes.
3. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.......................................................
The Mustangs won their first region title and will host a first playoff game for the first time in program history when they host Lanier on Saturday. Kennesaw Mountain enters the game allowing only 10 points per game and the offensive finally got back to its pre-bye scoring style with 47 points against good Osborne defense last week. A win may bring Westlake to campus next week.
4. Marietta Blue Devils................................................................
Will the real Blue Devils please stand up? It seems like last Friday’s version that blew out Walton to claim the No. 2 seed is the Marietta team playing at its best. The Blue Devils will open the playoffs at home against Tift County, with a potential second-round matchup against Milton.
5. McEachern Indians..........................................................
The Indians are playing their best football of the season at the right time. Four straight blowout wins of their region opponents brought them a region title and the potential of two home playoff games. The Indians will open the Class AAAAAAA postseason against South Gwinnett, with a potential matchup against Mill Creek in Round 2.
6. Pebblebrook Falcons................................................................
The Falcons missed out on winning their first region championship since 2006 with their loss to McEachern. It also fell short of an undefeated season. What they didn’t lose out on was a home playoff game against traditional playoff power Parkview. A win there could set up a second-round matchup against No. 1 Collins Hill.
7. Walton Raiders.................................................................
The Raiders will hit the road and head to Colquitt County in the playoffs for the second straight year. Last year, Walton went there in Round 2, and the Packers got the best of the Raiders with a 35-12 victory. This year, the Raiders have to win there to get to the second round, with a potential matchup at Archer if successful.
8. Pope Greyhounds............................................................
The Greyhounds are looking to win an eighth game for the first time since the 2011 season. To do so, they will have to win at Dacula on Saturday. A win could set up a road trip to Brunswick for Round 2.
9. Kell Longhorns................................................................
The Longhorns shut down a fairly potent offensive in Lassiter to earn the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 6AAAAAA. The reward? Kell gets to travel to Buford for Round 1. If the Longhorns can pull off the upset, a trip to either Lovejoy or Richmond Hill would await.
10. Harrison Hoyas..............................................................
The Hoyas rolled over region rival Hillgrove to earn the No. 4 seed in Region 3AAAAAAA and earned themselves the four-hour bus ride to Lowndes. An upset victory of the Vikings would set up a Round 2 matchup against either Cherokee or Norcross.
