Game: Mill Creek (10-1) at North Cobb (9-2)
Last meeting: North Cobb 42, Mill Creek 35 (Nov. 30, 2012)
All-time series: North Cobb leads 1-0
Prediction: Mill Creek 35, North Cobb 28
North Cobb’s victory over Denmark last week propelled the Warriors into the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, where they will host Mill Creek at Emery Sewell Stadium on Friday.
“I’m really proud of our players and proud of them for overcoming the adversity they’ve faced all season,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “It’s an honor to be in this position because it’s tough to get here and it’s tough to win in the playoffs.
“We’re playing some of our best football right now and we’re in a good position. We’re excited to be playing Mill Creek.”
This year marks the third consecutive season North Cobb has reached the second round. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the second round is as far the team has gone since they made the quarterfinals in 2016. North Cobb lost in this position to Roswell and Lowndes by a combined 11 points in the two previous seasons.
Getting beyond the second round of the playoffs has been an Achilles heel of sorts for North Cobb. The Warriors would like nothing more than to win and advance in the playoff bracket. But to do so, they’ll have to beat their greatest enemy in the postseason the past few years – themselves.
“We can’t beat ourselves,” Queen said. “That’s been our problem the last couple of years. We’ve played some good teams in Lowndes and Roswell, so the draws have been tough. But, that’s no excuse. If we take care of the football in those games and not beat ourselves, we give ourselves a chance. It’ll be no different Friday. We give ourselves our best chance to win if we don’t beat ourselves.”
This matchup is expected to be as challenging as the Hawks entering the game as the higher ranked team, despite being the No. 2 seed from Region 8AAAAAAA. Mill Creek has three shut outs on its ledger and is giving up only 18.8 points per game. More impressively, the Hawks are averaging 46.6 points, making them a difficult team to stop offensively.
North Cobb has the kind of defense capable of limiting Mill Creek as it is holding opponents to 13.8 points per game. Offensively, the Warriors are averaging 30.2 points.
“They’re very explosive offensively and averaging almost 50 points per game,” Queen said about Mill Creek. "They’ve shown that they’re a difficult team to stop, much less slow down. But, that’s what we’re going to try to do.
“They have the No. 1 player in the state in (safety) Caleb Downs. They have Division I wide receivers (Brendan Jenkins, Makhail Wood) and talent players all over the field. If we want to win the game, we’re going to have to tackle well, play sound, fundamental football and match their physicality.
“We’ve played some great teams in the second round the last few years and Mill Creek is no different. We like being at home because we don’t have to travel, but at the end of the day and no matter the location, you have to tackle well, take care of the football, move the chains and keep the other team’s offense off the field. Those are the ingredients for success.”
