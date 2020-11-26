Game: Pebblebrook (6-4) at North Cobb (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 35, Pebblebrook 7
All-time series: North Cobb leads 19-6
Prediction: North Cobb 30, Pebblebrook 14
North Cobb has been undefeated at Emory Sewell Stadium this season, which makes playing at home during the postseason a huge advantage.
After winning Region 3AAAAAAA for the first time since 2013, the Warriors will host Pebblebrook on Friday in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“It’s the same schedule and same routine,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “It’s great to play in front of the home crowd and continue that into the playoffs.”
North Cobb posted a perfect region record for the first time since 2007. Its only loss of the season came against North Gwinnett in the final game of its non-region schedule.
Pebblebrook can make a case for being Cobb County’s most improved team in 2020 under second-year coach Leroy Hood. The Falcons finished the regular season with a 6-4 record after winning just three games a year ago.
Even though Pebblebrook lost three of its four games in Region 2AAAAAAA to grab the No. 4 seed, two of its losses came by three points or fewer. During their non-region schedule, the Falcons went on a five-game winning streak.
North Cobb and Pebblebrook have a pair of sophomore standouts at quarterback who have played a key role in their success. Both are dual threats who have been exceptional in running and throwing the ball.
North Cobb’s Malachi Singleton is playing his best football going into tonight’s game.
Singleton accounted for six touchdowns in North Cobb’s 43-13 win over North Paulding last week and totaled 205 all-purpose yards.
“He’s taking what the defense gives him and trying not to do too much,” Queen said. “He’s able to beat you with his arms and his legs, and he’s making good decisions.
Pebblebrook’s Craig Adams Jr. has had a breakthrough season as well.
Although the Falcons came up short in a 15-13 loss to McEachern last week, Adams rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and threw for an additional 167 yards.
“He definitely has our attention,” Queen said. “He’s a great athlete and has some skill guys he can get the ball to. He’s another dual threat athlete. We’re going to have our hands full, and we have to do a great job containing him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.