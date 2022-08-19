SOUTH FULTON -- North Cobb held on to defeat Westlake 21-17 in the season opener for both teams Friday at the Lions Den.
A 16-yard facemask penalty following Christian Peterson's 25-yard kickoff return put Westlake (0-1) at the North Cobb 35-yard line with just over 3 minutes remaining in the game.
The Lions, who were already out of timeouts, reached the Warriors' 9 after another North Cobb penalty gave Westlake a first down following a fourth-and-3 with under a minute left.
Westlake ran the ball on their first play from scrimmage, but RJ Johnson's attempt to spike the ball on second down was ruled a fumble recovered by the Lions, forcing the clock to continue to run. By the time Johnson attempted to spike the ball again on third down, the officials ruled that time had expired, giving North Cobb the victory.
"It was a sloppy game all the way around," North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. "We played awful, but we still managed to beat a very good football team. I'm proud of the kids for battling. They rallied behind one another and had each others' back, but we can't make the same mistakes next week and expect to win."
Malachi Singleton rushed 16 times for 110 yards to lead North Cobb (1-0). He also completed 13 of 25 passes for 92 yards.
Ben Hall had 12 carries for 94 yards and a score, while David Mbadinga totaled six carries for 61 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown run that gave the Warriors their 21-17 lead with 3:28 left in the contest.
Following a scoreless third quarter with Westlake leading 10-7, North Cobb took its first lead after Hall capped 14-play drive with a 4-yard scoring run to put the Warriors up 14-10.
Peterson's 69-yard kickoff return on the ensuing possession eventually led to Jai'den Thomas' 8-yard touchdown run after Avieon Terrell caught a 28-yard pass from Johnson to convert on third-and-16, putting Westlake up 17-14 almost midway through the fourth quarter.
"We played behind the sticks and the scoreboard practically the whole night," Queen said. "It took a lot of heart to win tonight. We converted on two fourth downs on our last scoring drive, and our defense played well to keep us in it. It was a heck of a game."
Thomas rushed 26 times for 146 yards and a touchdown to lead Westlake. Johnson was 6-of-11 passing for 95 yards and a score. Jabari Jones had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Javy Morales' 34-yard field goal sailed wide left as time expired, leaving North Cobb trailing Westlake 10-7 at the intermission.
Grayson Hodges' fumble recovery and a Westlake sideline warning -- its second of the game -- gave North Cobb possession at its own 34 with less than a minute remaining in the half.
The Warriors, who had only one timeout remaining, used seven plays to matriculate to the ball down to the Lions 17, setting up Morales' potential game-tying attempt.
North Cobb nearly didn't get the ball back to end the second period after Westlake's Raemon Moesby recovered a muffed punt return at the Warriors' 42 with 2:06 remaining in the half.
Westlake never trailed in the first half and took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter behind an 11-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Jones.
North Cobb quickly answered back, driving 74-yards on eight plays on its ensuing possession. Mbadinga had two rushes of 10 yards and Singleton also had a 10-yard carry during the drive, that was capped by Hall's 30-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 7-all with 11:44 left in the period.
Westlake grabbed the lead on Omar Camara's 25-yard field at the 6:05 mark. Thomas' 37-yard carry put the Lions in North Cobb territory, but Kam Owens' 10-yard tackle for loss on a sack left Westlake with third-and-goal at the Warriors' 18.
North Cobb's Charles McCartherens also had a first-half interception, but the Warriors' drive stalled in their own territory.
