KENNESAW -- North Cobb will take the win, even if it did not play its cleanest game.
The Warriors, ahead by three points, were facing potential defeat when Kennesaw Mountain was on their 1-yard line with 8 seconds left to play.
Backup quarterback Tyson Harmon went for the victory by throwing to an open Earl Kyle in the end zone, but Kyle was unable to make the catch, and the Warriors survived a 22-19 decision Friday night in a Region 5AAAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
“I'll be honest with you,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “(Kennesaw Mountain) outplayed us for 47 minutes and 55 seconds.”
With the win, North Cobb (6-2, 3-0) could claim the region championship with a win at Cherokee next week.
North Cobb often struggled to get out of its own way. The Warriors were flagged 14 times for 115 yards.
For a moment, they thought they sealed the win on fourth down when Kennesaw Mountain quarterback Cayman Prangley threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, but a holding penalty gave the Mustangs (6-2, 1-2) a first down and new life.
Three plays later, Prangley rushed 24 yards to put his team on the Kennesaw Mountain 44 before suffering a leg injury. Harmon came in for a play and threw a 32-yard pass to T.J. Jenkins to put the Mustangs in the red zone. Prangley came back into the game and scrambled all the way to the 1 before reaggravating the injury.
Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said Prangley should be healthy for Wheeler next week.
“Cayman Prangley is the toughest kid in the state of Georgia,” Carmean said. “The way he plays the game is the way you should hope ever kid in high school plays the game. I'm so proud of who he is as a person and as a player.”
North Cobb's game-winning touchdown came with 1:55 left to play when Nick Grimstead connected with Yasin Muhammad for a 35-yard touchdown on second-and-15 after getting called for its third false start of the drive.
Grimstead went on to complete 10 of 14 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 60 rushing yards on 11 carries and a score.
“Hats off to (Kennesaw Mountain) for having a great game plan, and we were lucky enough to hang on,” Queen said. “We weren't playing very well, and a lot of that was becaue they played so well.”
After North Cobb took a 14-13 halftime lead on a 28-yard pass from Grimstead to Darius Dye, Kennesaw Mountain retook the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Jenkins.
The Mustangs also had two first-half field goals from Ty Roldan.
North Cobb did not take its first lead of the game in the second quarter on a 28-yard pass from Grimstead to Dye.
After Prangley scored on a quarterback sneak on Kennesaw Mountain's opening drive, the Mustangs got into the red zone twice but had to settle for a pair of Roldan field goals.
North Cobb got on the board early in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Grimstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.